Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,383 in the last 365 days.

Take Flight Announces Return of Free SportsFit Program for Elementary and Middle School Students

– Running Through August 23, Program Teaches Physical, Emotional and Social Skills –

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Take Flight, a non-profit youth development organization that has provided health and wellness programs throughout the D.C. metropolitan area for the past 12 years, is proud to announce the return of its SportsFit program for elementary and middle school aged children. Offered at no cost to participants, SportsFit is being held Monday and Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. until August 23, at Lake Marion Community Center.

Working with Montgomery County Collaboration Council to provide SportsFit free of charge for a second year, the program is focused on building physical, mental, emotional and social skills through fun fitness activities. All sessions are designed and led by certified Take Flight instructors, who teach healthy lifestyle choices that children will carry with them throughout life. In addition to engaging in fitness activities that provide the foundation for sports and other physical activities, SportsFit participants also receive mindfulness training and learn about nutrition—from understanding good eating habits to reading nutrition labels.

“The SportsFit program is all about developing important life skills that will lead to happy and healthy lives for these children,” said Take Flight Founder Paul Williams. “Healthy habits including physical fitness and mindfulness are the key to developing a vibrant lifestyle, and this program helps guide youth towards those habits in a fun and engaging way. We’re proud to provide this impressive program free of charge so all youth can benefit from what it offers.”
Take Flight was launched in 2009 as a mission-driven youth organization for the Washington D.C. area, with the goal of instilling healthy habits for lifelong success and happiness. The organization has grown over the past 12 years to become the region’s most trusted resource for the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children. In addition to programs focused on physical fitness, Take Flight offers financial literacy programs and personalized mentoring to foster the holistic development of children and their families.

Space is limited in SportsFit, and online registration is available at https://www.takeflightinc.org/sportsfit. Additional information about Take Flight is available online at https://www.takeflightinc.org, or by emailing info@takeflightinc.org.

###

Paul Williams
Take Flight
paul@takeflightinc.org

SportsFit Challenge

You just read:

Take Flight Announces Return of Free SportsFit Program for Elementary and Middle School Students

Distribution channels: Education, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.