Take Flight Announces Return of Free SportsFit Program for Elementary and Middle School Students

– Running Through August 23, Program Teaches Physical, Emotional and Social Skills –GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Take Flight, a non-profit youth development organization that has provided health and wellness programs throughout the D.C. metropolitan area for the past 12 years, is proud to announce the return of its SportsFit program for elementary and middle school aged children. Offered at no cost to participants, SportsFit is being held Monday and Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. until August 23, at Lake Marion Community Center.
Working with Montgomery County Collaboration Council to provide SportsFit free of charge for a second year, the program is focused on building physical, mental, emotional and social skills through fun fitness activities. All sessions are designed and led by certified Take Flight instructors, who teach healthy lifestyle choices that children will carry with them throughout life. In addition to engaging in fitness activities that provide the foundation for sports and other physical activities, SportsFit participants also receive mindfulness training and learn about nutrition—from understanding good eating habits to reading nutrition labels.
“The SportsFit program is all about developing important life skills that will lead to happy and healthy lives for these children,” said Take Flight Founder Paul Williams. “Healthy habits including physical fitness and mindfulness are the key to developing a vibrant lifestyle, and this program helps guide youth towards those habits in a fun and engaging way. We’re proud to provide this impressive program free of charge so all youth can benefit from what it offers.”
Take Flight was launched in 2009 as a mission-driven youth organization for the Washington D.C. area, with the goal of instilling healthy habits for lifelong success and happiness. The organization has grown over the past 12 years to become the region’s most trusted resource for the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children. In addition to programs focused on physical fitness, Take Flight offers financial literacy programs and personalized mentoring to foster the holistic development of children and their families.
Space is limited in SportsFit, and online registration is available at https://www.takeflightinc.org/sportsfit. Additional information about Take Flight is available online at https://www.takeflightinc.org, or by emailing info@takeflightinc.org.
