Updated I-515 (U.S. 95) Restrictions Through Downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces updated traffic restrictions for the I-515 (US-95) Viaduct Rehabilitation project. Restrictions include two marathon-work weekends that reduce I-515 to one lane in both directions. During marathon weekends, crews will apply a concrete overlay to the new bridges over Desert Inn Rd. and Eastern Ave. to prolong the lifespan of those structures. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during weekend restrictions. Visit www.i515project.com for additional details.

MARATHON WEEKEND #1 DATES & TIMES LOCATION & TRAFFIC IMPACTS Friday, July 8 at 9 p.m. to Monday, July 11 at 5 a.m. I-515 northbound and southbound reduced to one lane in each direction between Flamingo Rd and Boulder Hwy.

Boulder Highway on-ramp to I-515 southbound closed

*Note: Majority of work during overnight hours. Daytime restrictions needed to allow cement to cure.

NEXT WEEK DATES & TIMES LOCATION & TRAFFIC IMPACTS Through the end of July I-515 northbound between Eastern Ave. and I-15 reduced to two lanes Sunday, July 10 at 9 p.m. to Thursday, July 14 at 5 a.m. Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northboundclosed Auxiliary lane between Casino Center and I-15 south off-rampclosed Sunday, July 10 at 9 p.m. to Monday, July 11 at 3 p.m. I-515 southbound off-ramp to Casino Centerclosed Sunday, July 10 & Monday, July 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-515 southbound reduced to one lane near Eastern Ave.

I-515 northbound reduced to one lane between Casino Center and I-15 Tues, July 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-515 northbound reduced to one lane between Casino Center and I-15 Wednesday, July 13, Thursday, July 14 & Friday, July 15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-515 southbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Blvd.closed I-515 southbound reduced to three lanes between I-15 and Las Vegas Blvd. I-515 northbound reduced to one lane between Eastern and Las Vegas Blvd. Thurs., July 14 at 5 a.m. to Saturday, July 16 at 3 p.m. Las Vegas Blvd. on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed

MARATHON WEEKEND #2 DATES & TIMES LOCATION & TRAFFIC IMPACTS Friday, July 15 at 9 p.m. to Monday, July 18 at 5 a.m. I-515 northbound and southbound reduced to one lane in each direction near Eastern Ave.

*Note: Majority of work during overnight hours. Daytime restrictions needed to allow cement to cure.

ONGOING DATES & TIMES LOCATION & TRAFFIC IMPACTS Until further notice Desert Inn Rd. and Eastern Ave. under I-515 remain reduced to two lanes in each direction.

Traffic control operations are subject to change to due weather and other factors. For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.



Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.



