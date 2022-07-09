Submit Release
News Search

There were 352 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,040 in the last 365 days.

Updated I-515 (U.S. 95) Restrictions Through Downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces updated traffic restrictions for the I-515 (US-95) Viaduct Rehabilitation project. Restrictions include two marathon-work weekends that reduce I-515 to one lane in both directions. During marathon weekends, crews will apply a concrete overlay to the new bridges over Desert Inn Rd. and Eastern Ave. to prolong the lifespan of those structures. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during weekend restrictions. Visit www.i515project.com for additional details. 

MARATHON WEEKEND #1

DATES & TIMES

LOCATION & TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Friday, July 8 at 9 p.m. to Monday, July 11 at 5 a.m.

I-515 northbound and southbound reduced to one lane in each direction between Flamingo Rd and Boulder Hwy.
Boulder Highway on-ramp to I-515 southbound closed

*Note:  Majority of work during overnight hours. Daytime restrictions needed to allow cement to cure.

 

NEXT WEEK

DATES & TIMES

LOCATION & TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Through the end of July

I-515 northbound between Eastern Ave. and I-15 reduced to two lanes

Sunday, July 10 at 9 p.m. to Thursday, July 14 at 5 a.m.

Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northboundclosed

Auxiliary lane between Casino Center and I-15 south off-rampclosed

Sunday, July 10 at 9 p.m. to Monday, July 11 at 3 p.m.

I-515 southbound off-ramp to Casino Centerclosed

Sunday, July 10 & Monday, July 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-515 southbound reduced to one lane near Eastern Ave.
I-515 northbound reduced to one lane between Casino Center and I-15

Tues, July 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-515 northbound reduced to one lane between Casino Center and I-15

Wednesday, July 13, Thursday, July 14 & Friday, July 15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-515 southbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Blvd.closed

I-515 southbound reduced to three lanes between I-15 and Las Vegas Blvd.

I-515 northbound reduced to one lane between Eastern and Las Vegas Blvd.

Thurs., July 14 at 5 a.m. to Saturday, July 16 at 3 p.m.

Las Vegas Blvd. on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed

 

MARATHON WEEKEND #2

DATES & TIMES

LOCATION & TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Friday, July 15 at 9 p.m. to Monday, July 18 at 5 a.m.

I-515 northbound and southbound reduced to one lane in each direction near Eastern Ave.

*Note:  Majority of work during overnight hours. Daytime restrictions needed to allow cement to cure.

 

ONGOING

DATES & TIMES

LOCATION & TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Until further notice

Desert Inn Rd. and Eastern Ave. under I-515 remain reduced to two lanes in each direction.

 

Traffic control operations are subject to change to due weather and other factors. For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.
 
Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.
 

You just read:

Updated I-515 (U.S. 95) Restrictions Through Downtown Las Vegas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.