Crews to Break Ground on Project in Mineral County

Las Vegas, Nev. – Crews will break ground on a road-improvement project in Mineral County, near the Nevada-California state line, on Monday, July 11.
 
The project consists of milling and repaving nearly 12 miles of U.S. 6, from MM 0.00 to 11.96 at SR-360.  Crews will also make truck parking improvements on SR-360 northwest of U.S. 6 and install reinforced concrete boxes for drainage, reinforced concrete pipes, metal corrugated pipes, and shoulder sloping.  
 
Traffic operations will consist of single-lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car, with restrictions not to exceed 3.9-miles.  Signs and other traffic control devices will be placed outside work zones to warn drivers of upcoming construction. Working hours are Monday-Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
 
This is a federally funded preservation project. The contractor is allowed 120 working days for the project.

3910 Mineral county image

 
Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.
 

