Daily Session Report for Friday, July 08, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 8, 2022
Convened at 9 A.M.
Adjourned at 10:03 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Brett Miller.
Communications Received
Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 1420, Printer’s Number 3371.
Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 72, Printer’s Number 2886.
The Speaker submitted for the record a copy of the 1st Annual Report from the Rural Health Redesign Center Authority - 2020 Annual Report.
July 8, 2022
In the House of Representatives
Pursuant to House Resolution 216 of 2022, The Speaker of the House appointed the following members to the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, including three members of the majority party and two members of the minority party of the House of Representatives:
Representative John Lawrence – Chair
Representative Wendi Thomas
Representative Torren Ecker
Representative Amen Brown
Representative Danilo Burgos
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 2702
HB 2709
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 1093
SB 1100
SB 1171
SB 1222
SB 1284
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate amendments to House Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1642
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to House Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1421
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 106
SB 982
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
July 8, 2022
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, September 19, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, September 12, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, September 19, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Motion to Adjourn until
September 12, 2022, at
12 Noon (McClinton)
92 – 107 (Failed)
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Motion to Suspend the Rules
for Late Filed Amendment
A05421 (Cephas)
86 – 114 (Failed)
Motion to Suspend the Rules
for Late Filed Amendment
A05440 (Daley)
86 – 113 (Failed)
Motion to Move to Previous
Question on Motion to Adjourn
(Benninghoff)
110 – 89
Motion to Adjourn until
September 12, 2022, at
12 NOON (Bradford)
90 – 109 (Failed)
107 – 92
|
103 – 96
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments as further Amended by the Senate
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1421
HB 1642
HB 2702
HB 2709
SB 106
SB 382
SB 982
SB 1093
SB 1100
SB 1171
SB 1222
SB 1284
Bills Referred
HR 220 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2739 Labor and Industry
SB 676 Insurance
SB 1123 Transportation
SB 1201 Insurance
SB 1299 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
SB 736 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1421 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2702 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2709 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 106 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 982 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1151
HB 2580
SB 347
SB 564
HR 117
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 1151
HB 2580
SB 347
SB 562
HR 117
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, September 12, 2022 at 12 Noon,
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.