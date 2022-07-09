Daily Session Report for Friday, July 08, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 8, 2022

Convened at 9 A.M.

Adjourned at 10:03 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Brett Miller.

Communications Received

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 1420, Printer’s Number 3371.

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 72, Printer’s Number 2886.

The Speaker submitted for the record a copy of the 1st Annual Report from the Rural Health Redesign Center Authority - 2020 Annual Report.

July 8, 2022

In the House of Representatives

Pursuant to House Resolution 216 of 2022, The Speaker of the House appointed the following members to the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, including three members of the majority party and two members of the minority party of the House of Representatives:

Representative John Lawrence – Chair

Representative Wendi Thomas

Representative Torren Ecker

Representative Amen Brown

Representative Danilo Burgos

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 2702

HB 2709

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 1093

SB 1100

SB 1171

SB 1222

SB 1284

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate amendments to House Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1642

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to House Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1421

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 106

SB 982

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

July 8, 2022

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, September 19, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, September 12, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, September 19, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Motion to Adjourn until September 12, 2022, at 12 Noon (McClinton) 92 – 107 (Failed)

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

SB 106 PN 1857 Motion to Suspend the Rules for Late Filed Amendment A05421 (Cephas) 86 – 114 (Failed) Motion to Suspend the Rules for Late Filed Amendment A05440 (Daley) 86 – 113 (Failed) Motion to Move to Previous Question on Motion to Adjourn (Benninghoff) 110 – 89 Motion to Adjourn until September 12, 2022, at 12 NOON (Bradford) 90 – 109 (Failed) 107 – 92 SB 982 PN 1856 103 – 96

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments as further Amended by the Senate

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1421

HB 1642

HB 2702

HB 2709

SB 106

SB 382

SB 982

SB 1093

SB 1100

SB 1171

SB 1222

SB 1284

Bills Referred

HR 220 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2739 Labor and Industry

SB 676 Insurance

SB 1123 Transportation

SB 1201 Insurance

SB 1299 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

SB 736 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1421 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2702 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2709 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 106 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 982 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1151

HB 2580

SB 347

SB 564

HR 117

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 1151

HB 2580

SB 347

SB 562

HR 117

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, September 12, 2022 at 12 Noon,

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.