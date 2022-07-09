Verito Technologies Becomes a Strategic Affinity Partner with NSTP, Supporting Its Members with Their Cloud Expertise

Verito Technologies has partnered with the National Society of Tax Professionals (NSTP) to offer budget-friendly Cloud hosting plans to its members.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verito Technologies, a reputable tax software hosting provider, has recently partnered with the National Society of Tax Professionals (NSTP) to offer budget-friendly Cloud hosting plans to its members. Founded in 1985, NSTP, a non-profit organization, is committed to helping members achieve professional expertise and competency in various aspects of their tax profession.

NSTP has endeavored to support its community of tax professionals with the best-in-class educational opportunities delivered by accomplished instructors. The organization provides live education, recorded DVDs, webinars, and self-study courses. Their educational material is approved by the IRS, CTEC, and NASBA.

While NSTP members already receive many benefits, this strategic partnership offers them an additional opportunity to secure their tax profession with the help of cloud technology. With cyber-threats increasing, it has become especially critical for tax professionals to ensure end-to-end security of tax information for their clients. By accessing Verito's Cloud, members can work on their tax software from anywhere without worrying about security issues. All their data and applications will be hosted on a dedicated server accessible only by authorized users.

NSTP members can take advantage of a discount on the cloud hosting services offered by Verito Inc. To learn more about the partnership details, click here.

"Helping tax professionals take advantage of the benefits of cloud solutions has always been our top priority. Under the Verito-NSTP partnership, we will provide exclusive support to NSTP members and help them switch from a local-hosted software environment to a cloud-hosted alternative," said Jatin Narang, CEO of Verito Technologies. "Like NSTP's commitment towards delivering quality education to tax professionals, our teams are ready to serve each member here with the best of our abilities."

"National Society of Tax Professionals is excited to offer this new opportunity to our members, which provides options for their cloud hosting platform. Our mission at NSTP is to provide tax professionals with quality education and resources to achieve excellence. Verito provides a safe, compliant, and affordable program, so we are excited to share their platform with our members. Their 24 hour support team is there to assist with any issues that may arise. If this has been on your "to do" list, either as a new process or an upgrade to your current platform, we hope you will explore the options offered by Verito Technologies." - Nina, Tax Liaison, NSTP.



About Verito Technologies / Verito Inc.

Verito Technologies offer a comprehensive suite of cloud hosting solutions for tax professionals. They host top-rated tax software on dedicated servers for each client, including Lacerte, Drake, UltraTax, and others. As a result, Verito's Cloud is often regarded as the best solution to ensure the security of various clients' tax data. To learn more, visit www.verito.com.

About NSTP

NSTP has been dedicated to serving tax professionals and speaking for their rights and interests. It plays a vital role in making the tax planning and preparation industry gain recognition of its own. Besides this, the organization aims to educate the general public and tax pros about various tax-related matters. Furthermore, it promotes high standards of ethics and competence within this profession. To learn more, visit https://nstp.org/.

