GRABER REALTY GROUP CONGRATULATES WES PEARCE: NAMED TOP “20 UNDER FORTY”

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRABER Realty Group, one of the top independent real estate brokerages in Miami-Dade County, congratulates property agent Wes Pearce on being awarded as one of the “20 UNDER FORTY” young real estate professionals by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®.

This honor is bestowed annually to the “highest producing and most influential REALTORS under 40 in South Florida,” according to the MIAMI REALTORS®.

“Wes always goes the extra mile for his clients and his community. This incredible award from the country’s largest local realtor association reflects his unwavering commitment, dedication, and professionalism. We are thrilled for Wes!” said Shane Graber, broker-owner of GRABER Realty Group.

In just six years of real estate, Wes, age 33, has achieved a lot. In 2021, he closed more than $26 million dollars in sales, and for the first half of 2022 he has sold more than $15 million. The Miami New Times named him “Best Realtor” in 2018.

“I am so honored to be awarded for doing what I love—helping my clients sell or purchase a home, rent an apartment, or make a significant investment,” said Wes Pearce. “These are extremely important events in their lives, and I am proud to help make every step happen in the most efficient, effective, and calmest way possible!

Wes brings fantastic experience in luxury marketing and communications to his real estate projects, having worked on such storied brands as GREY GOOSE® vodka and HUBLOT® watches. This gives his clients an extra edge. With his deft marketing approach to real estate, along with business and financial learnings from achieving his MBA from the University of Miami, he provides clients a personal, premium experience throughout the real estate process.

“He also shows his passion for the community in the numerous ways he gives back,” added broker Graber. “Wes immersed himself in Miami’s diverse landscape and culture and has a keen focus on Miami Shores and the Biscayne Corridor where he is extremely involved and is also a homeowner. He gives avid support to advance and develop the Miami Shores downtown corridor.”

Wes is a vice president of the Executive Council of the Greater Miami Shores Chamber of Commerce and chair of the Shores Young Professionals, a subgroup of the Greater Miami Shores Chamber of Commerce. For three years he chaired the Green Day Miami Shores Committee. He can be reached at Wes@GRABERRealty.com and will be featured in an episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters” this fall.

