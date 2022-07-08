Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Engagements at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Bali, Indonesia, 7 to 8 July 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, attended the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, Indonesia, from 7 to 8 July 2022.

In light of the challenging geopolitical climate, the Foreign Ministers stressed the continued importance of multilateralism in upholding an open and rules-based international order. They noted with concern rising inflation and growing food and energy insecurity which needs to be addressed comprehensively.



Minister Balakrishnan emphasised that multilateralism is needed now more than ever. Respect for sovereignty and international law as well as dialogue and diplomacy are essential for peace and prosperity. Minister Balakrishnan called for countries to resist protectionism, keep borders open, transform food systems and facilitate cross border trade of renewable energy. The full text of Minister Balakrishnan's two interventions are appended.

Minister Balakrishnan also held bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Retno Marsudi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Minister of External Affairs of India Dr S Jaishankar, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Argentina Santiago Cafiero. Minister Balakrishnan and his counterparts discussed key regional and international developments and agreed to deepen bilateral ties.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

8 JULY 2022



MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN’S REMARKS AT PLENARY SESSION ONE, ‘STRENGTHENING MULTILATERALISM’ AT THE G20 FOREIGN MINISTERS’ MEETING IN BALI ON 8 JULY 2022



Thank you Ibu Retno for the privilege of participating as a guest of the G20.

Singapore is probably the smallest nation here, smaller than Fiji. We are a city-state in Southeast Asia, multiracial, and trade is three times our GDP. We are dependent on a stable world that cooperates on the basis of multilateralism. But we are now facing a perfect storm – pandemic, war, energy crisis, bifurcated world, superpowers.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a full-frontal assault on the principles of the UN Charter. The UN Charter prohibits the threat, or the use of force, against the territorial sovereignty or political independence of any state, large or small. Whatever justifications we have heard today, they do not justify this full and frontal violation of the pillars of the UN Charter. And this, for a tiny city-state, represents a profoundly inimical development on the security, survival and prosperity of all small states, which likewise would depend on international law.

I just want to make four quick points.

First, dialogue and diplomacy remain essential, and I am grateful to Indonesia for convening this meeting and including both Russia and Ukraine. And I hope honest-to-goodness conversations will result from this opportunity.

Second, we need to recommit to avoiding armed conflict. History shows that the devastating impact of a war on all parties is real. And there are no winners ultimately. In fact, it is the powerless, the weak and vulnerable that bear a disproportionate share of the suffering.

Third, we need to update and strengthen the UN and the other international organisations also represented around this table, in order that they remain fit-for-purpose as an effective framework to bridge differences, manage crises and foster cooperation in a real and realistic way.

The recent 12th WTO Ministerial Conference is a clear example where with political will, with compromise, we can set aside our differences and achieve a consensus outcome that is acceptable to all and benefits everyone.

Fourth, we must uphold an inclusive, rules-based multilateral system; guard against protectionism; avoid retreating back to an era of the Cold War; and avoid bifurcations – whether in technology, multilateral finance or trading, or in digital standards.

Colleagues, multilateralism is not perfect, but it is the only game in town. Thank you again for this opportunity to participate today. Thank you, Ibu Retno.

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN’S REMARKS AT PLENARY SESSION TWO, ‘ADDRESSING FOOD AND ENERGY SECURITY’ AT THE G20 FOREIGN MINISTERS’ MEETING IN BALI ON 8 JULY 2022



Thank you Ibu Retno. Singapore is an absolute food importer. Almost everything we eat, drink and consume has to be imported.

Just a couple of quick points. First, stop weaponising food. There was already an incipient food, energy and water crisis building up over the years, but we have this knack of making things worse. Let us do away with all the elaborate excuses or explanations. Let us just let the food flow. The key role for the G20 now is to at least get the grains out of both the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea onto the world markets.

The second point is we need to keep our borders open; we need to resist the temptation of protectionism. We need to avoid the political reflex of export. These are siren calls, but ultimately self-defeating at a global level.

Third, we need to transform our food systems in order to increase the yields. Without a significant increase in food technology and yields, we will not be able to overcome the shortage. There are some controversial topics like GMOs (Genetically Modified Organisms). I know that there are some countries that operate on precautionary principle, but we really need to get realistic on how we are going to feed the growing world population. Similarly, we also need a better handle on IUU (Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported) fishing because when we deplete our fish stocks, we are just setting up problems for ourselves. For some of us, we need to depend on aquaculture. We also need to have the technology and to be able to do this sustainably.

The fourth point is on the energy transition. In a sense, the current geostrategic crisis which we are facing has also made the development of green energy not just a green issue, not just an issue of resilience, but in fact, one of national security. This is again, another imperative that we need to work together, share the fruits of research and development, facilitate cross border trade of renewable energy and the supply chains that support it. I would also add that for those of you who are capable of safe, civilian nuclear power – this is also another complement. Otherwise, in the short term, even as we make the energy transition, coal will remain a big portion of baseload production of energy.

My appeal to the G20 is stop weaponising food, get food flowing across borders, support research and development, and help us get into a sustainable word where we can feed people and we do not make things worse.

Thank you all very much.

Photo caption: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Indonesia Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, 8 July 2022

Photo caption: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, 8 July 2022

Photo caption: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan delivering remarks at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, 8 July 2022

Photo caption: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, 8 July 2022

Photo caption: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, 8 July 2022

Photo caption: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, 8 July 2022

Photo caption: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister of External Affairs of India Dr S Jaishankar’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, 8 July 2022

Photo caption: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, 8 July 2022

Photo caption: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, 8 July 2022

Photo caption: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain Jose Manuel Albares Bueno’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, 8 July 2022

Photo caption: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Argentina Santiago Cafiero’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, 8 July 2022

