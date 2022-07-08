AUTHOR PRESENTS ITS READERS THE WORLD OF A DESCENDING EAGLE
David Davies introduces the world of a descending eagle in his book Cuauhtémoc: Descending EagleYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storytelling does not just begin in having a story or end in telling it. It is an art, a craft that requires skills, and David Davies very well exhibits this in the first book, Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle,
of his book series and al throughout.
Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle, published in 2019 by URLink Print & Media, is the first book of the Cuauhtémoc series. It covers the birth of Cuauhtémoc, or the Descending Eagle, his first few years growing up, and his flight down to the birdman’s school where he learns to fly.
The first book is also where Cuauhtémoc ends up with his first battle with pirate raiders. This was through his different encounters with different people.
Abby, an Amazon customer, writes, “The story is engaging and extremely entertaining. The author David Davies has an impeccable hold over his craft and knows his art of story telling. His finesse and creative thinking reflects in each page…
“But what specifically sets Cuauhtémoc by author David Davies apart and immediately catches your attention is the delightful world building. It is extremely intricate and immensely vivid. That combined with detailed character arcs transports you to the setting instantly. You practically live in the world and get lost in it.”
A perfect escape in pages.
David Davies spent six years in the army and was stationed in Germany in the mid-seventies. He loves photography, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities. His favorite hobby, though, is creating stories in his head; stories of other times and places, in the Earth we know now, the Earth we once knew, and the Earth in the future.
Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle is available for purchase on Amazon and on the author’s website.
