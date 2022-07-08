Submit Release
AUTHOR WRITES WHAT HAPPENS NEXT TO THE DESCENDING EAGLE

D. L. Davies gives readers a follow-up story of the Descending Eagle in his book Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If there is anything that fiction lovers have to agree on, it is that literature and fiction, truly, are a great combination. D. L. Davies agrees as he writes a sequel to Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle entitled Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests.

Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests is the book where Cuauhtémoc meets the eagles on his way to the City of the Emperors, his destruction of three pirate ships, and his eventual promotion to Emperor, as he instantly becomes a favorite of the elderly leader, after his marriage to beautiful young girls. However, the very emphasis here is on his maturing, developing greater love for his people and promoting equal love to all—male or female.

The second book is, basically, Cuauhtémoc exploring life through encounters with people, places, and scenes, learning from them every time. And as per the first book, Descent of the Sun Priests remains to develop strongly and accordingly.

According to BlueInk Review, the book has matured along with Cuauhtémoc.

“The grammatical errors that plagued Descending Eagle are nearly absent here, and the action scenes are much more intense,” the review says.

D. L. Davies, among photography, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities, admits writing as his favorite hobby.

“...but my favorite pastime is creating stories in my head; tales of other times and places; these tales can take place on the Earth we now know; the Earth we once knew; the Earth as it might be hundreds of years from now and alternate worlds and realities,” the author writes.

It was only in 2019 that Davies finally put his stories on paper, and it has been a success so far.

Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests, as well as the rest of the book series, is available in Kindle and in both paperback and hardcover on Amazon.


