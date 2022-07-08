Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,138 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Two Allegany County Men On Child Pornography Charges

Maryland State Police News Release

(CUMBERLAND, MD)- Troopers arrested two Allegany County men today as a result of separate investigations conducted by the Maryland State Police / Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The first suspect is identified as Matthew Loren Sites, 23, of Cumberland, Maryland.  Sites is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and ten counts of possession of child pornography.  He was arrested this afternoon in Allegany County and transported to the Allegany County Detention Center, where he is currently awaiting an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. 

The second suspect is identified as Roger Clayton Abe 3rd, 38, of Cumberland, Maryland.  Abe is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.  He was arrested this morning in Allegany County and transported to the Allegany County Detention Center, where he is currently awaiting an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. 

Both suspects were identified during separate investigations relating to the online distribution of child pornography.  Forensic analysis of devices seized from each suspect revealed multiple stored child pornography files.  Both suspects were charged yesterday evening and arrest warrants were issued through the District Court for Allegany County. 

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

 

                Matthew Loren Sites                 Roger Clayton Abe 3rd

 

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Two Allegany County Men On Child Pornography Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.