Desert Essence Celebrates CLEAN BEAUTY Day EVERY Day

Legacy brand honors its natural roots on “Clean Beauty Day”, July 15, 2022
“Clean beauty has been our mission from the very beginning,” says Christine Allmer, director of marketing at Desert Essence. ”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While ‘Clean Beauty’ is now recognized with an official day on July 15, it is not a new concept. Leading natural products brand Desert Essence – a B Corporation – embraced the concept 44 years ago and has offered consumers botanical ingredients in certified cruelty-free formulations for hair, skin, face, and oral care since 1978. Going beyond ‘clean’, these affordable solutions are rooted in Nature, working in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture and restore without artificial dyes or fragrances. Products are free of parabens, SLS, silicones, glycol, and phthalates, and are vegan and gluten-free.
Clean beauty technically refers to products absorbed by the skin – cosmetics, skin care, hair care – created without synthetic chemicals and ingredients that could harm the body or irritate the skin. It also refers to transparency in labeling, environmentally-friendly ingredients and business practices, and sustainable packaging.
The Desert Essence product line spans everyday options from shampoo and conditioners, toothpastes, and facial care, to hand soaps, sanitizers, lip balm and body butters. Key desert-derived ingredients include Tea Tree oil, Jojoba Oil, Aloe and Argan oils.
“Clean beauty has been our mission from the very beginning,” says Christine Allmer, director of marketing at Desert Essence. “Whether we are introducing new and innovative solutions for everyday personal care needs, or sharing trusted, affordable favorites like pure Australian Tea Tree Oil and Jojoba Oil for beauty and household use, the core elements of ‘clean’ drive all our decision-making,” she notes.
Desert Essence’s Cucumber and Aloe line is a stand-out favorite. Nothing says “clean” like cool cucumber and soothing aloe, which can be found in its popular Cucumber and Aloe Micellar Cleansing Facial Water, Cucumber and Aloe Facial Toner, and highly totable Cucumber and Aloe Facial Cleansing Pads. A Cucumber Charcoal Facial Mask, formulated with Activated Coconut Shell Charcoal, Bentonite Clay and pure Australian Tea Tree Oil is designed to draw out impurities, excess oil and everyday pollutants, leaving skin radiant and clear.
While many solutions for blemish control contain harsh chemicals, Desert Essence offers a skin-clearing Blemish Touch Stick formulated with pure Australian Tea Tree Oil, Chamomile and Lavender to help diminish imperfections. Desert Essence Cannabis Sativa and Jojoba Oil is also gentle enough to soften and balance even sensitive skin. Soothing and nourishing by nature, this cold-pressed, pure plant-oil blend is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that easily absorbed without leaving an oily residue.
Clean beauty does not just apply to what goes on to skin. For those looking to moisturize and balance skin from within, Desert Essence’s sister brand Country Life offers Maxi-Skin® CeraClear™ beauty supplement with clinically studied Konjac root ceramides as a non-drying, non-cystic acne solution*.
“Desert Essence has led the clean beauty trend for decades, while always looking to Nature for inspiration,” says Allmer. “We celebrate Clean Beauty every day by making pure botanical ingredients accessible for everyone.”
These and other natural personal care products are available through www.desertessence.com, Amazon.com and at select retailers nationwide.
Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, “a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits.” Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence’s body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.
* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
