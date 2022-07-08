Elaboration of the criteria for discharge from isolation for COVID-19 infected and uninfected persons

MACAU, July 8 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre elaborates the criteria for discharge from isolation for COVID-19 infected and uninfected persons as follows:

All COVID-19 infected persons, be they confirmed cases or asymptomatic cases, are subject to isolation for at least 7 days. Discharge from isolation is only permissible when the person has obtained negative results from two successive COVID-19 nucleic acid tests conducted 24 hours apart, or where the NAT result is positive but the CT value is ≧ 35. In most cases, it takes at least 10 days for an infected person to fulfil these criteria. If the infected person is an inbound traveller, the period of isolation shall not be less than the number of days that medical observation is required due to relevant travel/residence history. For uninfected persons who are subject to medical observation due to contact with an infected person or relevant travel/residence history, if they test negative in all nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 during the designated period of medical observation, they can be discharged upon the expiration of the medical observation period; if a positive result is detected during the medical observation period, they shall remain in isolation until the above discharge criteria for infected persons are met.