AUTHOR SHARMILA PANIRSELVAM PENS HOW THE LORD OFFERED HER A NEW LIFE WITH A DESTINY TO FILL
Author Sharmila Panirselvam gifts readers a short read to spiritual growth in her book Life in the Hands of JesusYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many people, existing and living on Earth is still a question. However, for others, like author Sharmila Panirselvam, it is destiny set by God. And she proves this in her book Life in the Hands of Jesus, which was published only in March this year by WestBow Press.
Life in the Hands of Jesus is the answer that young Sharmila Panirselvam wished to have received when she was still questioning the meaning of human existence. Being born into a family with firm faith, she wanted to understand the “whys and whats” in her head.
Today, her book serves as a reminder to her and to others that, in time, God will find His way to those who continually search for Him.
Life in the Hands of Jesus is a 60-page account of how great life starts to become in the hands of Jesus, the one true living God. It emphasizes the change in perspective that comes in finding Him as well as the comfort and clarity regarding life after death. In very simple terms, the book exists because it has been destined to find its way to other young Sharmilas in the world.
Sharmila Panirselvam is fully in love with God and she has been promised eternal life. She wrote the book as she was destined to by Him.
Life in the Hands of Jesus is a gift of God through Sharmila, meant to change lives by answering questions directed at God Himself. And to know more about it, the book is available on Amazon.
