Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton Health Center Introduces Concierge Access
New VIP Program Opens Skilled Nursing Care to the Greater Community; Designed to Meet Growing Demand for Services of State of the Art Health CenterBOCA RATON, FL, UNITES STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton today announced that the luxury continuing care retirement community’s Health Center is now offering Concierge Access. The new and exclusive VIP program, which was created to meet the increased demand and growing interest in Sinai Residences and its highly-regarded Health Center, is designed to provide participants with priority access to Skilled Nursing at Sinai Residences when they need it.
Participants in the VIP Concierge Access Program receive the following:
Priority access to reside in the state of the art, five-star rated Sinai Residences Health Center, which provides short-term and long-term nursing care services.
Personalized biannual wellness checks by a licensed nurse in the comfort of the participating member’s own home and at their convenience. These check-ups include an interview, vital signs, review of current medications, diet and exercise, and a nursing-level mobility assessment. At the close of the wellness check, professional health recommendations will be provided and explained thoroughly.
Monthly wellness checks with a Sinai Residences Health Center professional via the participating member’s preference of telephone or email.
Access to on-site skilled nursing facility based on space availability and applicable health criteria. (Note that these services require additional fees and are subject to the execution of a separate service agreement.)
“Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences continues to set the trend for senior living in South Florida by providing the best-of-the-best for our residents,” said Rachel Blumberg, Executive Director of Sinai Residences. “We are thrilled to now, for the first time, be able to offer this exclusive benefit of priority access to our state of the art Health Center to those interested in the greater community. “
According to Blumberg, the ideal candidate for the Concierge Access Program is someone currently living at home who wants a security net as they age; someone who foresees a future need to move into the Sinai Residences’ Skilled Nursing Facility and who wants to ensure they have priority access; someone seeking direct access to the Sinai Residences Health Center nursing leadership team, licensed staff and therapy teams; and finally, someone without a Life Care contract.
Access is currently limited to 30 participants and available on a first-come, first-served basis. To learn more or sign up, please contact Cameron Gordon-Forbes, Associate Executive Director, at CameronGF@sinairesidences.com or 561-609-4041.
About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, a subsidiary of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is nestled on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com.
