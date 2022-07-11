Bayshore Growth Partners Facilitates Partnership for Integrated Pain Consultants
Integrated Pain Consultants enters Partnership with Anodyne Pain & Wellness SolutionsTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayshore Growth Partners, an independent investment banking firm providing mergers & acquisitions advisory services to healthcare clients, is pleased to announce it advised Integrated Pain Consultants on its partnership with Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions. Led by Dr. Nikesh Seth, Integrated Pain Consultants (IPC) is the leading interventional pain management group in the Greater Phoenix area. The partnership with IPC represents Anodyne’s first interventional pain management practice in the Phoenix market. Dr. Seth will lead Anodyne as Chief Medical Officer.
"I am elated to join Anodyne as their CMO and to help grow the platform to provide care for more patients across the country dealing with chronic pain. I can truly say that this partnership would not have happened had it not been for the dedication and persistence of Steve Carmen. Steve was always present to overcome any challenges that arose during the partnership process. He was my confidant through the entire process and always had my company’s best interest in mind. His extensive background in transactions and his keen business sense made him an invaluable resource. I feel fortunate to have worked with Steve through this journey and am even more delighted to have made a friend," said Dr. Nikesh Seth, Founder & CEO of Integrated Pain Consultants.
“I am thrilled for Dr. Seth and IPC to partner with Anodyne. Dr. Seth is an excellent physician and entrepreneur, and is extremely passionate about growing his practice. I am confident Anodyne will be a fantastic partner to help Dr. Seth execute on his growth initiatives, while he and the IPC team continue to provide best-in-class patient care. This is an excellent fit for both groups and I look forward to seeing them continue to expand their interventional pain management footprint,” said Steve Carmen, Managing Principal of Bayshore Growth Partners.
Bayshore Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to Integrated Pain Consultants.
Contact Steve Carmen (steven.carmen@bayshoregp.com) for further information.
www.bayshoregp.com
https://azipc.com/
https://anodynepain.com/
Steven Carmen
Bayshore Growth Partners, LLC
email us here