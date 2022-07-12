FinTech Studios Closes $5 Million Financing Round
Financing from RevTek Capital Fuels Growth of FinTech Studios AI-based Market Intelligence and Risk Intelligence Platform
We are excited to be partnering with FinTech Studios and providing a $5 million credit facility for the company to grow and expand it’s world-class AI-based technology platform, products and services.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinTech Studios™, the leading AI-based market intelligence and risk intelligence platform for financial institutions and corporations, today announced it closed a $5 million financing round with RevTek Capital, a leading specialty finance company. FinTech Studios was founded in 2014 by Jim Tousignant, the Company’s CEO, who previously was co-founder and President of Multex, a leading online research and financial information platform that went public in 1999, achieved a market cap of $1.5 billion and was acquired by Reuters.
— Scott Peters, CEO of RevTek Capital
FinTech Studios' AI-based cloud platform intelligently discovers and analyzes global market events, news, research, regulatory laws and rules, and market intelligence in real-time from millions of global online sources in 49 languages. “This financing allows us to extend our leading AI-based intelligence platform, accelerate our revenues and expand our sales, product and engineering teams” said Jim Tousignant, founder and CEO of FinTech Studios.
“We are excited to be partnering with FinTech Studios and providing a $5 million credit facility for the company to grow and expand it’s world-class AI-based technology platform, products and services”, said Scott Peters, CEO of RevTek Capital.
About RevTek Capital
RevTek Capital is a leading specialty finance company, leveraging years of early-stage lending and investing in providing focused credit solutions to emerging, predictable recurring revenue/subscription-based businesses across the country. Our goal is to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses while maximizing enterprise value for owners and their management teams. To learn more about RevTek Capital, please visit www.revtekcapital.com.
About FinTech Studios
FinTech Studios has developed the leading AI-based intelligent search and analytics platform designed for financial institutions and corporations that uses cloud technology, AI, machine learning and NLP technology to deliver the world’s most advanced real-time market intelligence, regulatory intelligence and big-data analytics accessing millions of curated sources in 49 languages. FinTech Studios was founded in 2014 by Jim Tousignant, previously co-founder and President of Multex, a leading online research and financial information platform that went public in 1999, achieved a market cap of $1.5 billion and was acquired by Reuters.
To learn more about FinTech Studios, please visit www.fintechstudios.com, or contact us at sales@fintechstudios.com.
James Tousignant
FinTech Studios Inc.
+1 407-451-7110
jim@fintechstudios.com