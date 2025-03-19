FinTech Studios Expands Market Intelligence Platform with 11 New LLM Models from Open AI, Anthropic, Amazon and Cohere

FinTech Studios logo

Additional Top LLMs now available on Apollo Pro®, RegLens Pro®, PowerIntell.ai and via API

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinTech Studios , Inc., the leading AI-powered market intelligence and regulatory intelligence platform, today announced the integration of 11 new Large Language Models (LLMs), including the latest LLMs from Open AI, Anthropic, Amazon and Cohere into FinTech Studios’ AI platform. This expansion on new LLMs significantly enhances the depth, speed, and accuracy of insights and AI-powered intelligence now available to knowledge workers, financial professionals, compliance officers, and business leaders worldwide.With this latest advancement, FinTech Studios continues to set the industry standard by offering multi-LLM capabilities within a single, unified global market intelligence and regulatory intelligence platform. The addition of these top new LLM models strengthens the platform’s ability to process, analyze, and deliver real-time, AI-driven intelligence across global financial markets and regulatory landscapes.In addition to core LLMs already available, including Open AI GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini, the following additional advanced LLMs are now available via Apollo Pro, RegLens Pro, PowerIntell.ai and FinTech Studios APIs:11 Newly Integrated LLMs:• Open AI o1: A cutting-edge AI model designed for advanced reasoning, deep contextual understanding, and efficient task execution. It excels in complex problem-solving, natural language generation, and real-time adaptability, making it a powerful tool for businesses, researchers, and developers. With improved accuracy, better contextual memory, and enhanced multimodal capabilities, O1 delivers more relevant, insightful, and creative responses. Its ability to process vast amounts of information quickly and generate nuanced, human-like interactions makes it ideal for applications in content creation, customer support, and strategic decision-making.• Open AI o3-mini: A highly efficient and lightweight AI model for cost-effective yet powerful performance. It delivers strong reasoning capabilities, fast response times, and impressive contextual understanding while operating with lower computational requirements. Ideal for real-time applications, chatbots, and productivity tools, o3-mini balances accuracy and efficiency, making it a great choice for businesses seeking scalable AI solutions.• Amazon Nova Pro: Excels in multimodal tasks such as visual question answering and video understanding, offering competitive performance and cost-efficiency for enterprise applications.• Amazon Nova Lite: Combines affordability with high speed and a large context window, making it ideal for cost-effective multimodal applications.• Amazon Nova Micro: Optimized for low-latency text tasks, providing the most economical solution in the Nova family.• Anthropic Claude 3 Haiku: Demonstrates strong contextual understanding and multimodal capabilities, excelling in accuracy and ethical AI practices.• Anthropic Claude 3 Sonnet: Features "extended thinking" for creative and logical tasks, enabling thoughtful and polished outputs.• Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet: Excels in visual reasoning and complex problem-solving, making it a robust tool for multimodal comprehension.• Anthropic Claude 3.7 Sonnet: excels in hybrid reasoning, seamlessly integrating rapid responses with detailed, step-by-step analysis, making it particularly effective in complex problem-solving and coding tasks.• Cohere Command R: Specializes in retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and long-context tasks, with high accuracy and support for multiple languages, tailored for business needs.• Cohere Command R Plus: Optimized for enterprise applications, offering superior performance in retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), tool use, and multilingual capabilities, with an extended context length of up to 128k tokens.The addition of these 11 new models provides users with additional flexibility when selecting the best model to provide timely and relevant answers and perform specific tasks. Users can easily compare output across various LLM models, expanding the reliability and completeness of the responses provided and increasing confidence in the output.“This major addition of 11 advanced LLMs, including top reasoning models, reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver the industry's most advanced AI-powered market and regulatory intelligence platform.,” said Jim Tousignant , CEO of FinTech Studios. “By incorporating additional top LLM models into our platform, we are empowering our users with the most advanced tools, deeper, more reliable insights and a competitive edge in today’s fast-moving business, geopolitical, financial and regulatory environment. We continue to actively work on incorporating additional LLMs into our platform, with further announcements to be made soon.”FinTech Studios’ innovative AI-driven solutions continue to transform how financial institutions and corporations analyze and respond to critical market intelligence and compliance challenges.About FinTech StudiosFinTech Studios is the leading Generative AI platform for enterprise search, market intelligence and regulatory intelligence using cloud technology, AI, machine learning and NLP technology to deliver the world’s most advanced real-time market intelligence, regulatory intelligence and big-data analytics accessing millions of curated sources in 49 languages. FinTech Studios AI-based intelligence solutions are available via browser apps, dashboards, widgets, newsletters and APIs, as well as enterprise delivery via intranets and Microsoft Teams.To learn more about FinTech Studios, visit www.fintechstudios.com , or contact us at sales@fintechstudios.com.Register now for free early bird access to PowerIntell.AI at www.PowerIntell.AI For media inquiries, please contact:Russell Stohr, CROFinTech Studios, Inc.russell@fintechstudios.com

