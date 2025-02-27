FinTech Studios Announces RegLens Rules Assistant™: A Revolutionary AI Agent for Regulatory Change Management

FinTech Studios logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinTech Studios , Inc., the leading generative AI market intelligence and regulatory intelligence platform for business professionals and knowledge workers, is proud to announce the launch of RegLens Rules Assistant , a groundbreaking AI Agent designed to revolutionize regulatory change management.RegLens Rules Assistant empowers regulatory compliance professionals by delivering detailed analyses of enacted and new laws, rules, and regulations across any jurisdiction and in any language. Leveraging FinTech Studios’ data-first approach to generative AI, this advanced tool interrogates legal and regulatory documents against a configurable set of expert analysis rules. It provides accurate and consistent initial analyses, saving organizations significant time, cost and effort in the analysis stages of compliance management.Streamlining Regulatory ComplianceDeveloped in collaboration with industry partners and clients, RegLens Rules Assistant addresses the traditional labor-intensive task of determining the applicability and impact of laws and regulations. RegLens Rules Assistant intelligently generates high-quality, accurate analyses in seconds—work that would otherwise take days or weeks—and the solution enables regulatory and legal professionals to focus on the relevant obligations, timelines and impacts of the requirements. "The process of performing deep analysis on legal and regulatory documents is an extremely time-consuming and costly component of regulatory compliance for companies," said Russell Stohr, Chief Revenue Officer at FinTech Studios. "RegLens Rules Assistant tackles this challenge by quickly extracting relevant information in a consistent, repeatable format, allowing compliance and legal professionals to focus their valuable time on strategic decisions and actions."AI-Driven Insights and EfficiencyRegLens Rules Assistant employs an AI expert system to identify critical information such as obligations, changes to requirements, key compliance dates, applicability and much more. The output is available in JSON, Excel and HTML formats to seamlessly integrate with downstream processes. Provided as an App, API or AI Agent, RegLens Rules Assistant can be quickly incorporated into an organization’s existing regulatory processes and technology assets. When paired with FinTech Studios RegLens Pro, the solution converts selected rules into machine-readable formats, and tags and cross-links them to related regulations, notices, guidance, and integrates with internal documentation—offering comprehensive regulatory library management and regulatory horizon scanning capabilities.A Vision for the Future of AI in Compliance"RegLens Rules Assistant is the first in a series of data-enriched AI Agents we will release this year leveraging our unique generative AI platform to assist our clients and partners with business-critical regulatory processes," said Jim Tousignant , founder and CEO of FinTech Studios. “RegLens Rules Assistant is a testament to FinTech Studios’ commitment to leveraging AI to drive innovation in regulatory compliance and delivering transformative tools for our partners and clients."About FinTech StudiosFinTech Studios is the leading Generative AI platform for enterprise search, market intelligence and regulatory intelligence using cloud technology, AI, machine learning and NLP technology to deliver the world’s most advanced real-time market intelligence, regulatory intelligence and big-data analytics accessing millions of curated sources in 49 languages. FinTech Studios AI-based intelligence solutions are available via browser apps, dashboards, widgets, newsletters and APIs, as well as enterprise delivery via intranets and Microsoft Teams.To learn more about FinTech Studios, visit www.fintechstudios.com , or contact us at sales@fintechstudios.com.Register now for free early bird access to PowerIntell.AI at www.PowerIntell.AI For media inquiries, please contact:Russell Stohr, CROFinTech Studios, Inc.russell@fintechstudios.com

