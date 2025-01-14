FinTech Studios Announces AI Chart Explainer™: A Revolutionary Approach to Generative AI Securities Analysis

FinTech Studios logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinTech Studios , a global leader in AI-driven market intelligence and generative AI analytics, is proud to unveil its latest innovation: AI Chart Explainer , a groundbreaking solution that integrates charting with advanced artificial intelligence and robust market intelligence to revolutionize how bankers, brokers, analysts and investors research and understand past and present securities movements.AI Chart Explainer combines FinTech Studios’ AI enabled market and business intelligence with ChartIQ’s cutting-edge charting tools. AI Chart Explainer enables users to effortlessly access and summarize relevant market insights and news pertaining to a security by simply selecting a date or range in any AI Chart Explainer enabled chart. The solution significantly streamlines current and historical stock analysis and research processes. ChartIQ is S&P Global Market Intelligence’s data visualization and charting solution built for the financial markets."By combining Generative AI and rich global content with ChartIQ technical analysis, FinTech Studios delivers unique news and market intelligence associated with time series data.” said Brad Mumme, SVP of Business Development at FinTech Studios. “Historically, an investor or analyst would need to sift through mounds of unstructured data to uncover the ‘why’. FinTech Studios Chart Explainer surfaces the ‘why’ in one click."With over a decade of expertise in curating global market intelligence, FinTech Studios AI platform integrates millions of globally sources in 49 languages. AI Chart Explainer empower investors and analysts to pinpoint relevant information tied to specific securities for any given date or date range. AI Chart Explainer provides instant translation across 49 languages to deliver seamless access to global intelligence. Appropriate attribution and linking to original sources promote publishers and authors by providing single click access to source articles for further research.By combining vertical search with advanced AI techniques, including Natural Language Processing (NLP), Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), Generative AI, and configurable engineered prompts, AI Chart Explainer delivers succinct and detailed analyses of critical events, providing supporting context for decision-making. AI Chart Explainer can be leveraged with any chart or technical analysis which has a time series component. FinTech Studios provides several integration configuration options to match client specific requirements. For firms which have their own proprietary research and reports, FinTech Studios can securely index and combine a firms’ own research and data to create a truly integrated, visual research experience with AI Chart Explainer.“Data continues to be the driving difference in the meaningful application of Generative AI, particularly in mission critical processes such as market and regulatory intelligence.” adds Jim Tousignant, CEO FinTech Studios. “AI Chart Explainer combines unique market intelligence, generative AI technology and integration with S&P ChartIQ to deliver a powerful Gen AI charting tool for individual and institutional investors.”About FinTech StudiosFinTech Studios is the leading Generative AI platform for enterprise search, market intelligence and regulatory intelligence using cloud technology, AI, machine learning and NLP technology to deliver the world’s most advanced real-time market intelligence, regulatory intelligence and big-data analytics accessing millions of curated sources in 49 languages. FinTech Studios AI-based intelligence solutions are available via browser apps, dashboards, widgets, newsletters and APIs, as well as enterprise delivery via intranets and Microsoft Teams.To learn more about FinTech Studios, visit www.fintechstudios.com , or contact us at sales@fintechstudios.com.Register now for free early bird access to PowerIntell.AI at www.PowerIntell.AI For media inquiries, please contact:

