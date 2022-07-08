Submit Release
Design Public Meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will host a Design Public Meeting Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the University of Tennessee at Martin campus in Somerville to discuss the design of a major construction project.

TDOT officials will provide details and show the preliminary design of the future SR 194 extension and future Exit 39 on I-40 for the Blue Oval City Project. A presentation will be shown on a loop with officials present to show maps and help answer any questions the public may have.

WHAT:        Design Public Meeting

WHEN:        Thursday, July 7, 2022

                      5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE:       UT Martin Somerville Campus

                      214 Lakeview Drive

                      Somerville, Tennessee 38068

                            

