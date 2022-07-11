Palmera Construction Adds Luxury Services Division
Palmera Construction, a one stop shop for coastal construction services, is thrilled to announce they are adding a luxury services division to the company.JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmera Construction values quality and timely completion of construction services. It currently provides turn-key packages that include boat lifts, docks, upland development, permit services, and marina construction. Palmera is also involved in marina development projects and is in the process of fabricating its own floating dock system to add to its customized products and services. The new luxury services division, for those individuals and families requesting special or hard-to-find construction materials, those with a need for expedited services, or those with multiple homes requiring diverse construction location builds allows Palmera to continue to expand its customer-first focused approach.
The crews of Palmera Construction recently completed personal boat docks for founders of companies on the NASDAQ and Fortune 500 companies. During these build processes, the CEO of Palmera Construction, Ben Talbert, recognized the need to be able to consistently offer this luxury service, and as such added the new division.
“We are excited to be expanding at Palmera through this new division. We look forward to continuing to offer quality, premium, and timely construction services for all of our customers throughout the Treasure Coast of Florida and beyond. I am grateful for our loyal customers and for our dedicated office staff, project managers, and hard-working crews who build what we offer. None of this could be done without them.”
For more on Palmera Construction, visit: https://palmeraconstruction.com/
ABOUT:
Ben Talbert is a Coast Guard Veteran and the Founder and CEO of Palmera Construction. Experienced in boating, construction, and holding a belief that services should be delivered with quality and in a timely manner, Talbert opened Palmera Construction to fill a growing need he saw in the Treasure Coast area. Since opening Palmera Construction, they have expanded their services to all of Florida and beyond. Talbert is a believer in the importance of teamwork. He is a dedicated husband and father of three who enjoys spending time on the water with his wife and children.
Sarah Snyder
Powerful Approach
+1 512-657-5648
Sarah@powerfulapproach.com