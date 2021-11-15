Growing Safety Business Sees OH&S Becoming More Important in Employee Retention
As employee acquisition and retention becomes a greater struggle, the solution could be in your safety program.
Safety programs for companies have to be very efficient and take into consideration economics, affordability, and type of industry.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Ferro Safety Ltd, an Edmonton-based safety consulting and training company is celebrating its fifth anniversary. In the current economic, business, and entrepreneurship financial market and during this time of the “Great Resignation,” Ferro and his company bring a unique perspective to business stability and growth.
Owner, Dave Ferro, knows firsthand that putting people first in your organization keeps people safe, improves productivity, and protects business owners. Even though Dave Ferro Safety Ltd. is celebrating its fifth anniversary, Ferro himself actually has more than two decades of experience in the OH&S industry. He has seen a lot of changes happen during his time in the industry.
Ferro says “Companies are getting leaner and leaner because of the economy. We’re expected to do more with less. Safety programs for companies have to be very efficient and take into consideration economics, affordability, and type of industry. Companies are hiring fewer full-time, salaried safety staff, so independent consultants are becoming more common and need to also be taken into account in all OH&S plans, whether it’s for a corporation or small business.”
With talks of the “Great Resignation”, Ferro is a firm believer that a solid safety program can help business owners retain valuable staff. “Taking Health & Safety plans into consideration will help employees feel looked after and safe at work. Having a comprehensive plan also helps prevent injuries to staff which can remove people from the workplace, increasing costs of WCB insurance and training.” Key staff who are out due to injury can be costly or difficult to replace.
Dave Ferro Safety offers consulting and courses to businesses of all sizes. Ferro in particular loves working with small businesses and they can tailor services to any size of company. One-off services are also available to business owners who need an interim safety person, or Ferro can write a safety program or manual if it needs to be put in place within a business or corporation.
Ferro is thrilled to be celebrating the fifth year anniversary of Dave Ferro Safety Ltd. with the expansion of his business. He has helped businesses all over the world with their safety programs and is thrilled to have happy customers.
Dave Ferro Safety Ltd is a full-service safety consulting company offering in-person and online training and safety consulting services. Their clients include industry groups, academic institutions, community organizations, and members of the general public.
