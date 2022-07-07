Sarah Talbert of Sandbar Marketing Offers Training & Mentoring Program for Her Unique Copywriting Strategy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Talbert, of Sandbar Marketing, is excited to announce she has opened up a training and mentoring program for those who are interested in learning how to utilize her unique and proven copywriting strategy in their own copywriting businesses.
Talbert’s unique copywriting formula uses a combination of industry research, panel interviews, client testimonials, and strategies from years of study to write copy in the language of any industry's ideal client. She has been hired by seasoned entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants, and startups in the process of acquiring funding - including series B funding - to implement her method. Talbert has experience across a variety of industry verticals, including healthcare, technology, construction, public relations, ministries, book authors, and development.
“This new training is the perfect addition to doing what I love to do,” says Talbert, “it allows me to teach what I love doing in business. I believe one of the biggest keys to success is having an experienced and thoughtful mentor, and I’m excited to be able to teach what I’ve learned over the years.”
For more on Talbert’s work and to learn more about her new training program, visit: https://www.sarahtalbert.com/
About Sarah Talbert:
Finding the voice of ideal clients for business owners across the US and Canada, Sarah Talbert is the copywriting strategist trusted by six and seven-figure business owners alike. Founder of Sandbar Marketing, Talbert has developed a proven research process to truly dig out the language of an ideal client, research their behaviors, and turn it into copy for everything from websites to social media. With her expertise, Talbert changes the lingo from various industries into common, everyday words. The words ideal clients understand, thereby creating opportunities for business owners to experience financial growth through words and stories. Certified by CopyHackers, Talbert enjoys working creatively with business owners in a variety of industries. A loving mother of three, Talbert and her entrepreneurial husband enjoy boating and living life with their family on the coast of Florida.
Powerful Approach
Sarah@powerfulapproach.com