Secured Communications and Salud Health USA Bring Ultra-Secured Communications Platform to Global Healthcare
The partnership will bring exceptional privacy, technology, and healthcare to a broader global market.
There is nothing on the market to rival Mercury Workspace in terms of ultra-security for messaging, video calling and file sharing.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secured Communications, the leading global technology company specializing in safeguarding communications, and global premier health care facilitator, Salud Health USA, announced their partnership today to bring exceptional privacy, technology, and healthcare to a broader global market.
Mercury Workspace, powered by Secured Communications, is an ultra-secure suite of productivity tools that facilitates secured collaboration and is trusted by counterterrorism, security professionals and corporations worldwide.
Secured Communications is now expanding into the healthcare industry with its fully encrypted messaging, file sharing and HD video conferencing, all secured using state of the art multi-factor authentication (MFA) techniques to verify user identity. US HIPAA regulations require that health care data be fully encrypted, and users positively identified, while clients require that systems be fully functional and easy to use. Mercury Workspace addresses all these requirements and more.
Salud Health USA is a U.S. based premiere global medicine facilitator company that emphasizes quality healthcare at affordable price points with providers. The company is focused on providing an exceptional experience at substantial cost savings to its individual and institutional health benefit plan clientele.
Secured Communications, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, and Salud Health USA, who offers healthcare services to over 40 international hospitals and planning to expand to many more countries throughout Europe, Australia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia by the end of 2022, together expand their global footprint.
The partnership between Secured Communications and Salud Health USA gives all patients and clients the added layer of security necessary to secure Protected Health Information (PHI) everywhere Salud Health USA operates. Salud Health USA will also be able to benefit from using Mercury Workspace’s high definition (2K) encrypted video meetings capability for telemedicine within its network.
Dan Heffley, CEO of Salud Health USA states, “As a company, we put our clients’ needs first and it goes without saying that they can always be reassured that the information we share with them online is completely secure. That’s why we chose to partner with Secured Communications and their product, Mercury Workspace. There is nothing on the market to rival it in terms of ultra-security for messaging, video calling and file sharing.”
Secured Communications’ CEO, Robert Wilson, said, “We are delighted to partner with Salud Health USA to collectively expand our global footprint and be able to offer ease of use and privacy in communications to the healthcare industry. It is ideally suited to the healthcare market where securing patient information is paramount.”
Secured Communications
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed in partnership with former senior FBI and global law enforcement leaders, the company’s suite of products protects information with the most advanced and intuitive encrypted solutions. Its platform is trusted by counterterrorism professionals, public safety agencies and vetted corporations worldwide.
Mercury Workspace, powered by Secured Communications is How Smart Business Communicates, allowing users to host secured video conferences, make secure calls, send messages, and share files of unlimited size seamlessly, all within a single application interface in confidence with confidence, every time.
Secured Communications views its clients as partners and offers first class personalized support in addition to providing customization services and integrations to help them manage their most sensitive communications and stay in control of vital information.
Secured Communications prides itself on being a socially responsible company dedicated to improving security measures both near and far. Our Global Responsibility Initiative is founded on a grant program that expands our commitment to law enforcement, global intelligence and counter-terrorism agencies worldwide.
Online demonstrations of the new technology are available to businesses and organizations globally at: https://securedcommunications.com/requestdemo.html
For more information, visit: https://www.mercuryworkspace.com/.
Salud Health USA
Salud Health USA (SHU) is committed to making quality healthcare accessible and affordable. Salud Health USA began as a global medical facilitation company and has since expanded into the global telemedicine services and mobile medical services markets.
Working with Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), Insurance Captives and Self-Funded (Stop Loss)
carriers and groups, SHU adds tremendous value by helping to facilitate better outcomes, while reducing total health care cost spend by up to 65% for the procedures that cost employers the most.
Salud Health USA takes its clients’ health seriously and continually vets every part of the global medicine value chain, from medical providers and facilities, to hotel accommodations, ground transportation and destination management personnel.
With a team of professionals from various medical, travel industry and insurance industry logistical and tactical backgrounds, Salud Health USA is operational in four Latin American countries and has plans to be in many more countries throughout Europe, Australasia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia by the end of 2022.
To book a demo, email: info@saludhealthusa.com
For more information visit: https://saludhealthusa.com/.
