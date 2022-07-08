Gulf Freeway I-45 South PEL Study Public Meetings

TxDOT invites the public to attend upcoming meetings which will provide an opportunity to learn about the Gulf Freeway Planning and Environmental Linkages Study. The study corridor is a 14-mile stretch of Interstate 45 South from I-69 / US 59 (Downtown) to Beltway 8 South in Harris County, Texas.

The purpose of the Gulf Freeway PEL Study is to explore transportation alternatives to address the growing safety, mobility, multimodal and infrastructure needs along the corridor due to the projected population and employment growth in the Houston metropolitan area.

The meetings will be held on:



Tuesday, July 12th, 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Houston Texans YMCA, 5202 Griggs Road, Houston, Texas 77021

Thursday, July 14th, 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sagemont Church, Annex Building, 11600 HUghes Road, Houston, Texas 77086

The PEL study provides for early coordination with the public, stakeholders, agencies, and officials to identify environmental constraints, transportation issues, and potential solutions. This study process allows for early planning, high-level decisions that can be adopted into the next steps of project development. No changes will be made to the existing roadway at this time.

Both meetings will be held in an open house format and representatives from TxDOT staff will be available to answer questions. Exhibits showing presenting the Gulf Freeway PEL study’s progress and universe of alternatives will be available for viewing along with a pre-recorded presentation.

Written comments relative to the proposed project may be presented at the meeting or submitted on or before July 29, 2022, by writing to the TxDOT Houston District Office, Advanced Project Development Director, P.O. Box 1386, Houston, Texas 77251-1386 or email.

For more information on the Gulf Freeway PEL Study, go online to TxDOT and type “Gulf Freeway PEL Study” in the search box or contact Deidrea George at 713-802-5072.

