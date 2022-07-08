Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,132 in the last 365 days.

CHW ANNOUNCES JOURNEY 4 IMPACT OCTOBER 2022 – ISRAEL TRIP OF A LIFETIME

The Newly Rebranded CHW Logo

Journey 4 Impact Trip to Israel Logo

Join CHW for the Trip of a Lifetime!

CHW announces a special journey to Israel from October 22-27, 2022: Journey 4 Impact (J4I). J4I is a groundbreaking experience that has never been done before.

For more than two years, the pandemic has kept us from visiting Israel. It is finally time for us to go home again, and there’s no better way to experience Israel than on this trip of a lifetime!”
— Elayna Latsky, CHW National President

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) announces a special journey to Israel from October 22-27, 2022: Journey 4 Impact (J4I). J4I will be the trip of a lifetime, taking philanthropy to the next level by investing in a sustainable tomorrow and giving participants the freedom to control their experience by choosing their own journey. All participants select from either the Leadership Track or Adventure Track.

J4I is CHW’s first organized trip to Israel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. True to the CHW mission, participants will also visit projects that benefit at-risk women and children in education, healthcare, and social services. The experience will highlight themes of innovation, sustainability, healing, co-existence, creativity, empowerment, and a special day dedicated to social impact investing.

“For more than two years, the pandemic has kept us from visiting Israel – our homeland. It is finally time for us to go home again, and there’s no better way to experience Israel than on this trip of a lifetime!” said Elayna Latsky, CHW National President.

Journey 4 Impact is a groundbreaking and unique experience that has never been done before. It will include interactive and engaging opportunities to connect with the children and women whose lives have been saved or positively impacted by CHW’s support. The Journey will also include dynamic speakers, cultural experiences, challenging adventures, and inspiring connections.

The culmination of J4I includes the launch of a new social impact investing initiative geared at innovation, sustainability, and empowering women. Adventure Track participants will crowdfund with the goal of creating $300,000 of pooled funds that will be earmarked for this new initiative.

“Every CHW investment will enable women entrepreneurs to advance socially conscious businesses that create impact in Israel and change lives. This investment not only empowers the start-up community, but it also creates a sustainable future for the next generation of small businesses in Israel,” said Lisa Colt-Kotler, CHW Chief Executive Officer.

To join CHW in Israel and learn more about Journey 4 Impact, visit www.chw.ca/journey-4-impact. Register now - space is limited!

About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW): CHW is a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who strongly believe that the advancement of education, healthcare, and social services transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. For over a century, CHW has passionately supported women, children, and families in Israel and Canada. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.

Rebecca Bowslaugh, Marketing Communications Director
Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW)
+1 855-477-5964
rebecca@chw.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

CHW | Journey For Impact 2022 | Teaser Trailer for the Trip of a Lifetime

You just read:

CHW ANNOUNCES JOURNEY 4 IMPACT OCTOBER 2022 – ISRAEL TRIP OF A LIFETIME

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.