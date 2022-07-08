CHW ANNOUNCES JOURNEY 4 IMPACT OCTOBER 2022 – ISRAEL TRIP OF A LIFETIME

CHW announces a special journey to Israel from October 22-27, 2022: Journey 4 Impact (J4I). J4I is a groundbreaking experience that has never been done before.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) announces a special journey to Israel from October 22-27, 2022: Journey 4 Impact (J4I). J4I will be the trip of a lifetime, taking philanthropy to the next level by investing in a sustainable tomorrow and giving participants the freedom to control their experience by choosing their own journey. All participants select from either the Leadership Track or Adventure Track.

J4I is CHW’s first organized trip to Israel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. True to the CHW mission, participants will also visit projects that benefit at-risk women and children in education, healthcare, and social services. The experience will highlight themes of innovation, sustainability, healing, co-existence, creativity, empowerment, and a special day dedicated to social impact investing.

“For more than two years, the pandemic has kept us from visiting Israel – our homeland. It is finally time for us to go home again, and there’s no better way to experience Israel than on this trip of a lifetime!” said Elayna Latsky, CHW National President.

Journey 4 Impact is a groundbreaking and unique experience that has never been done before. It will include interactive and engaging opportunities to connect with the children and women whose lives have been saved or positively impacted by CHW’s support. The Journey will also include dynamic speakers, cultural experiences, challenging adventures, and inspiring connections.

The culmination of J4I includes the launch of a new social impact investing initiative geared at innovation, sustainability, and empowering women. Adventure Track participants will crowdfund with the goal of creating $300,000 of pooled funds that will be earmarked for this new initiative.

“Every CHW investment will enable women entrepreneurs to advance socially conscious businesses that create impact in Israel and change lives. This investment not only empowers the start-up community, but it also creates a sustainable future for the next generation of small businesses in Israel,” said Lisa Colt-Kotler, CHW Chief Executive Officer.

To join CHW in Israel and learn more about Journey 4 Impact, visit www.chw.ca/journey-4-impact. Register now - space is limited!

About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW): CHW is a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who strongly believe that the advancement of education, healthcare, and social services transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. For over a century, CHW has passionately supported women, children, and families in Israel and Canada. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.

