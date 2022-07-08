SHOWBOAT HOTEL PRESENTS AMERICA'S GOT TALENT WINNER LANDAU MURPHY JR. WITH DAVE DAMIANI & THE NO VACANCY ORCHESTRA
EINPresswire.com/ -- THE SHOWBOAT HOTEL in Atlantic City, NJ is thrilled to present AMERICA'S GOT TALENT WINNER - Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. - w/ Dave Damiani & The No Vacancy Orchestra. This special evening will include special guest(s) from America's Got Talent and American Idol. With a blessing from Frank Sinatra Enterprises Landau, Dave and special guest(s) will perform hits with a live orchestra from artists such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Peggy Lee, Frankie Valli, James Ingram, George Benson, and many more.
Tickets are priced from $35 and are available now on EVENTBRITE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/club-no-vacancy-lounge-agt-winner-landau-murphy-jr-tickets-379878666317
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is the soul-and-Sinatra singing sensation who first rose to national attention as the season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent”. His debut album “That’s Life” spent several weeks atop the Billboard Jazz charts and in the Top 40 overall. He has since released three additional well-received albums (two with Grammy-winning producers), penned an Amazon #1 best-selling memoir, appeared on several network TV shows, had a featured role in a film, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, named one of the Top Outstanding Young Americans by the United States Jaycees and has toured around the world, performing hundreds of sold-out concerts.
Dave Damiani has performed and produced music for Bobby Rydell, Renee Olstead, Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti, Aubrey Logan, Maiya Sykes, Haley Reinhart, Joe Piscopo, and many more. Their music can be heard on radio stations all over the world, Pandora, Amazon, iTunes, and XM 70 Siriusly Sinatra. In addition, Dave will perform "It's Pure AC (Atlantic City)" - the OFFICIAL ANTHEM OF ATLANTIC CITY. Dave has also hosted Miss New Jersey.
The No Vacancy Orchestra has performed for the Frank Sinatra Family, Peggy Lee Enterprises, Larry King, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nat King Cole Family, and many more.
The SHOWBOAT HOTEL is located at 801 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ 08401. There is valet and self-parking available. There will be cocktails available at the show. For additional information visit www.davedamiani.com or landaumurphyjr.com.
Conner Woodruff
Conner Woodruff
Allen Media Strategies
+1 304-544-4426
Other