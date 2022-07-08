SDDOT Seeks Public Input for U.S. Highway 385 Shoulder Widening and Intersection Modification Project

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Contact: Dustin Hamilton, HDR Engineering, 605-791-6103

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Rimrock Community Center, Johnson Siding 12270 West S.D. Highway 44 in Rapid City. The public meeting is designed to receive public input for the proposed shoulder widening and intersection modification project on U.S. Highway 385. The proposed project on Highway 385 is located four miles north of the S.D. Highway 44 junction to north of Nemo Road.

A presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. After the presentation, SDDOT staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed project and answer questions. During this time, the public will also have the opportunity to present written comments.

Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations. Impacts to wetlands, historic properties, and threatened and endangered species will be reviewed during the meeting.

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the SDDOT staff and the design team. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house discussion. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided online also. Written comments on the public meeting open house will be accepted until July 29, 2022.

Members of the public may also view project information on the Department website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1761 and provide written comment. Questions and verbal comments can also be given by calling Dustin Hamilton at 605-791-6103.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the Department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

Any individuals with disabilities who require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the department’s website may submit an accommodation request to the Department’s A.D.A. coordinator by calling 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunications Relay Services for the Deaf).

For further information regarding this project, contact Dustin Hamilton, HDR Engineering at 605-791-6103.

