Structure Work to Begin on S.D. Highway 46 Near Irene

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 8, 2022

Contact: Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Brian Wenisch, 605-668-2929

IRENE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work will begin during the week of July 11, 2022, on two box culvert sites as part of the S.D. Highway 46 reconstruction project. The contractor will begin construction on the box culverts located one and one-half mile east of U.S. Highway 81 and just west of 444th Avenue by the Mayfield store.

Highway 46 will remain open to traffic by use of two-way temporary traffic diversions constructed around the work zones. Motorist are urged to use caution and be aware of rapidly changing conditions as they pass through the construction zones. It is anticipated that the structure work will be continue for the rest of this construction season.

The prime contractor for the $19.3 million project is Foothill Contracting of Webster, SD. The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 17, 2023. About SDDOT:

