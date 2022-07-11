Emerging Industry Professionals Solidified as Hub of Emerging Industry Data with Search Engine Launch and New Features
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is excited to unveil key website features that further solidify our position as leaders in the emerging industry space. These features honor our commitment in bringing the latest industry-relevant business and educational content to our audiences.
Extensive Emerging Industry Search Engine - With thousands of industry-specific businesses and suppliers listed and with more being added continuously, our ever-growing search engine is full of quality businesses ready to serve the emerging CannaTech, GreenTech, MedTech, and FinTech industries. This search engine launch includes the merging of the CannaTech directory data from CannabisImp.com, a legacy site of EIP, that has grown to over one million annual views.
Utilizing easy-to-use search features and a sophisticated categorization system, you will be able to find the best businesses to partner with, right at your fingertips.
To view our search engine, visit https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/search-engine/.
Looking for a specific type of company in one of our emerging industries? Start your search at one of our industry-specific search engine pages:
· CannaTech - https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/search-engine/cannatech/
· GreenTech - https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/search-engine/greentech/
· MedTech - https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/search-engine/medtech/
· FinTech - https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/search-engine/fintech/
Are you a business that serves the CannaTech, GreenTech, MedTech, and FinTech industries? You can submit your free listing here: https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/search-engine/sign-up/.
Knowledge Center of Educational Content - To continue to support serious professionals in emerging industries looking to gain more industry-specific knowledge, we have updated and expanded our existing library of educational content available for download.
Ebooks: Our selection of ebooks go in-depth into each of our target emerging industries. Providing updated industry-specific information including:
○ What is an Emerging Industry
○ Benefits for Businesses and Suppliers
○ Barriers for Businesses and Suppliers
○ And More
White Papers: Our white papers cover key marketing topics and provide relevant tips and information on these vital areas, including:
○ Inbound & Outbound Marketing Strategies
○ The Do’s & Don’ts of CannaTech Marketing
○ What is a CRM
○ And More
To view our full library of content, please visit https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/.
Have a white paper of your own that you are looking to share with a wider audience? Consider partnering with Emerging Industry Professionals to get your content published to our site.
For more information, contact sales@emergingindustryprofessionals or call (810) 547-1349.
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Beginning in 2012, Strategic Market Solutions (SMS), the parent company of Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP), and TotalWeb Partners (TWP) began providing quality website and marketing solutions focused solely on industrial B2B companies. Years later, as the cannabis market became more mainstream, Cannabis Industrial Marketplace (CIMP) was added under the SMS umbrella of compaines to help thousands of clients find their way in this emerging industry through an online directory and a series of expos.
Following that success, CIMP evolved in 2022 becoming Emerging Industry Professionals and restructured to better serve key emerging industries beyond the cannabis market. EIP is a B2B marketing firm that creates unique opportunities for businesses to find new clients with online and in-person solutions including national industry-specific (B2B) expos. With these expos, combined with comprehensive website and digital marketing, EIP brings everything to the table that enables businesses to succeed in the latest emerging markets.
Jennifer Wynn
Other