SwapDEX mobile APP Release

SwapDEX Mobile App Dashboard

The SwapDEX Mobile App

The SwapDEX Mobile App is now available for download on the Google Play Store - Download Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=swapdex.dashboard

Provides users with the latest Chain Data (like latest block, number of validators, transfers) and grants quick links to the latest articles”
LONDON, LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwapDEX has released the first version of their official mobile App

The first version of the SwapDEX Mobile Application is now available for download in the Google Play Store (Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=swapdex.dashboard )

After installing the App, SwapDEX users can now access features that were previously tied to the desktop version of their Dashboard.

The following sections are available from the start:

- Home Screen: Provides users with the latest Chain Data (like latest block, number of validators, transfers) and grants quick links to the latest articles released on the SwapDEX homepage as well as a summary of events regarding the on-chain governance.

- Claim: User can now conveniently claim their KSI/SDX based upon earlier holdings of the ERC20-token

- Wallets: Easy transfers between SwapDEX Substrate and EVM

- Bridge: Users can bridge their SDX to BSDX (from SwapDEX to the Binance SmartChain) via mobile now


The mobile app works for both blockchains, Kusari and SwapDEX.

Additional Features that will be released in the future are a mobile version of the Explorer, to give full insight into the chain's proceedings and then Staking and Payout function, where users can manage their staking plans and demand payouts whenever and wherever they want

In combination with the Apps release, the SwapDEX team has opened up a new bug report section, tied to the mobile app.

If you encounter any bugs, please submit them to for bug reports, those can be submitted to https://projects.starkleytech.com/projects/swapdex-mobile

Bug reports will be rewarded in SDX/KSI depending on the severity of the problem!

