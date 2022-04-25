Submit Release
SwapDEX Launches the First Liquidity Pool on the Binance Smart Chain

Following the successful implementation of the SDX-BSC Bridge, SwapDEX (SDX) has created the first liquidity pool on the Binance Smart Chain

LONDON, UK, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful implementation of the SDX-BSC Bridge, SwapDEX (SDX) has created the first liquidity pool on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

On 8 April 2022, more than 3,000,000 wrapped SDX token (bSDX) were made available for purchase on PancakeSwap via Binance USD (BUSD), the Stable coin native to the Binance Smart Chain.

SwapDex decided to implement their first bridge to the BSC to benefit from lower trading fees compared to the Ethereum Network.
Investors are now able to purchase bSDX and bridge it to the SwapDEX Chain, where they can use their SDX to participate in On-Chain Governance that enables the investor to decide upon upcoming decisions regarding the project and possible adjustments to the chain.

Owning native SDX also grants access to Staking (Nominating and Validating) which allows the investor to earn SDX on the substrate side of the SwapDEX Chain.

Below is the link to the trading pair:
https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?inputCurrency=0xe9e7CEA3DedcA5984780Bafc599bD69ADd087D56&outputCurrency=0x351494731D28f35d648C200b35E628aecba3E577

To follow the price chart, visit:
https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/swapdex/

Bi-Weekly AMAs

In addition, SwapDEX has implemented a bi-weekly AMA schedule on their Discord server.
https://discord.gg/swapdex/

The next AMA takes place on 29 April 2022

