Bounty Programs Drive Adoption for Crypto Projects
Decentralized funding pots can help gain projects tractionLONDON, UK, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto projects have started to think about how to encourage investors to participate in Bounty programs and how to reward them properly.
For crypto enthusiasts - and DeFi advocates especially - all over the world it's not the question “if” but “when” true mass adoption of the blockchain technology and digital currencies will happen.
With DeFi space still having a long way to go in terms of true mass adoption, blockchain projects and companies began to come up with ways to create catalysts.
An elegant solution with the potential to drive adoption are Bounty Programs that aim to create a win-win situation for projects and their investors alike. They can accelerate the adoption of the project through increased exposure and reward participants efforts accordingly..
One key factor here is content creation, be it educational or even promotion..
Investors sharing their experience or explaining features to outsiders helps with building a bigger knowledge base and enables non-specialists to make well informed decisions as well as telling a solid project apart from a scam.
Projects like SwapDEX and Kusari (their developers testnet) plan to take it a step further and include not only the individual investor but also developers and teams that are working on smart contracts and D’Apps in their Bounty Programs.
Rewarding developers and up and coming projects through bounties for smart contracts and D’Apps deployed on the respective chains helps with gaining traction and gives the development teams an additional incentive.
This way, the dispersion of coins also aligns well with the work and resources committed, making it a prime example of how decentralized and autonomous funding (through the project's treasury) can actually work.
Expect more and more projects to start implementing some version of Bounty Programs in the future.
