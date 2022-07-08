Submit Release
BTCC Exchange Lists MATIC and GMT Futures

BTCC launches MATIC and GMT futures with leverage of 50x.

BTCC launches MATIC and GMT futures with leverage of 50x.

Users can now buy or sell MATIC and GMT weekly and perpetual futures with leverage of 50x on BTCC.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTCC, the exchange that is celebrating its 11th anniversary this year, has recently added two popular cryptocurrencies Polygon (MATIC) and STEPN (GMT) on its platform.

As an exchange that is known for providing futures trading services, BTCC offers its users the options of weekly and perpetual futures with leverage of 50x, allowing users to amplify their trading power with a small capital. Users can now find these trading pairs on their app and web platforms.

MATIC and GMT have become two of the most trending coins in the crypto market. Polygon, MATIC’s native network, has recently announced its cooperation with Nothing to enable Web3 functionality in smartphones, attracting market attention to this highly scalable cryptocurrency. GMT has gained popularity thanks to its move-to-earn app STEPN. Despite its relatively young history—launched only in March 2022—it already has a market cap of over $28 million.

More new listings in 2022

To cater the growing needs of its users, BTCC is gradually adding more new products and functionalities to its platform this year. Follow them on Twitter for the latest news and updates.

About BTCC

Founded in June 2011, BTCC is a cryptocurrency exchange based in London, UK, dedicated to making crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone. Over the past 11 years, BTCC has provided safe trading services with top-notch technology through the ups and downs of many market cycles.

As the world's longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, BTCC has always put a strong emphasis on improving every aspect of trading, striving to create a fair trading atmosphere and to make trading accessible to everyone.

For media enquiries, please contact press@btcc.com.

