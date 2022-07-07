Senate Bill 676 Printer's Number 1851
PENNSYLVANIA, July 7 - Pennsylvania are required by law to make available for
purchase the following benefits for you, your spouse or
other relatives or minors in your custody or in the
custody of your relatives, residing in your household,
occupants of your motor vehicle or persons struck by your
motor vehicle:
(1) Medical benefits, up to at least $100,000.
(1.1) Extraordinary medical benefits, from $100,000
to $1,100,000 which may be offered in increments of
$100,000.
(2) Income loss benefits, up to at least $2,500 per
month up to a maximum benefit of at least $50,000.
(3) Accidental death benefits, up to at least
$25,000.
(4) Funeral benefits, $2,500.
(5) As an alternative to paragraphs (1), (2), (3)
and (4), a combination benefit, up to at least $177,500
of benefits in the aggregate or benefits payable up to
three years from the date of the accident, whichever
occurs first, subject to a limit on accidental death
benefit of up to $25,000 and a limit on funeral benefit
of $2,500, provided that nothing contained in this
subsection shall be construed to limit, reduce, modify or
change the provisions of section 1715(d) (relating to
availability of adequate limits).
(6) [Uninsured, underinsured and bodily] Bodily
injury liability coverage up to at least $100,000 because
of injury to one person in any one accident and up to at
least $300,000 because of injury to two or more persons
in any one accident or, at the option of the insurer, up
