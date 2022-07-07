Senate Bill 1135 Printer's Number 1854
PENNSYLVANIA, July 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1474, 1790
PRINTER'S NO. 1854
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1135
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, FONTANA, KANE, KEARNEY, MUTH, CAPPELLETTI,
COSTA, HUGHES, COMITTA, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD,
COLLETT, BREWSTER, SCHWANK, L. WILLIAMS, SANTARSIERO, FLYNN,
A. WILLIAMS, BOSCOLA, BROWNE, ARGALL, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL AND
SCAVELLO, MARCH 7, 2022
SENATOR BROWNE, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
JULY 7, 2022
AN ACT
Providing for funding to address habitability concerns in owner-
occupied and rental units, measures to improve energy or
water efficiency and make units accessible for individuals
with disabilities, and removing barriers to affordability of
homeownership; establishing the Whole-Home Repairs and
Homeownership Affordability Program, the Student Housing
Repurpose Program, the Whole-Home Repairs and Homeownership
Affordability Fund and the Housing Stabilization Initiative
Fund; and imposing duties on the Department of Community and
Economic Development and the Commonwealth Financing
Authority.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Housing
Stabilization Initiative Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20