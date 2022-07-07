Senate Bill 1135 Printer's Number 1854

PENNSYLVANIA, July 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1474, 1790

PRINTER'S NO. 1854

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1135

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, FONTANA, KANE, KEARNEY, MUTH, CAPPELLETTI,

COSTA, HUGHES, COMITTA, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD,

COLLETT, BREWSTER, SCHWANK, L. WILLIAMS, SANTARSIERO, FLYNN,

A. WILLIAMS, BOSCOLA, BROWNE, ARGALL, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL AND

SCAVELLO, MARCH 7, 2022

SENATOR BROWNE, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

JULY 7, 2022

AN ACT

Providing for funding to address habitability concerns in owner-

occupied and rental units, measures to improve energy or

water efficiency and make units accessible for individuals

with disabilities, and removing barriers to affordability of

homeownership; establishing the Whole-Home Repairs and

Homeownership Affordability Program, the Student Housing

Repurpose Program, the Whole-Home Repairs and Homeownership

Affordability Fund and the Housing Stabilization Initiative

Fund; and imposing duties on the Department of Community and

Economic Development and the Commonwealth Financing

Authority.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Housing

Stabilization Initiative Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20