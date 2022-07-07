Senate Bill 106 Printer's Number 1857
PENNSYLVANIA, July 7 - both Houses may be necessary, except on the questions of
adjournment, disapproval of a regulation or termination or
extension of a disaster emergency declaration as declared by an
executive order or proclamation, or portion of a disaster
emergency declaration as declared by an executive order or
proclamation, shall be presented to the Governor and before it
shall take effect be approved by him, or being disapproved,
shall be repassed by two-thirds of both Houses according to the
rules and limitations prescribed in case of a bill.
(2) (3) That section 4 of Article IV be amended to read:
§ 4. Lieutenant Governor.
A Lieutenant Governor shall be chosen jointly with the
Governor by the casting by each voter of a single vote
applicable to both offices, for the same term, and subject to
the same provisions as the Governor[; he]. Each candidate for
Governor, having been nominated under the laws of this
Commonwealth, shall, subject to the approval of the political
party or political body, if any, nominating such candidate,
select a candidate for Lieutenant Governor within such time
before the gubernatorial general election as the General
Assembly shall prescribe by law. A person may not seek election
to both offices simultaneously. The Lieutenant Governor shall be
President of the Senate. As such, [he] the Lieutenant Governor
may vote in case of a tie on any question except the final
passage of a bill or joint resolution, the adoption of a
conference report or the concurrence in amendments made by the
House of Representatives.
(3) That Article IV be amended by adding a section to read:
§ 21. Executive orders.
An executive order or proclamation by the Governor or an
20210SB0106PN1857 - 2 -
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30