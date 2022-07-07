Senate Bill 1222 Printer's Number 1853
PENNSYLVANIA, July 7 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1646
PRINTER'S NO. 1853
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1222
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, STREET, PHILLIPS-HILL, CAPPELLETTI,
PITTMAN, FONTANA AND KANE, MAY 16, 2022
AS RE-REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JULY 7, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in insurance holding companies,
further providing for definitions, for acquisition of control
of or merger or consolidation with domestic insurer and for
registration of insurers, providing for group capital
calculation exemptions, further providing for standards and
management of an insurer within an insurance holding company
system, for group-wide supervision for international
insurance groups and for confidential treatment and providing
for compliance with group capital calculation and liquidity
stress test requirements; AND PROVIDING FOR PEER-TO-PEER
CARSHARING.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1401 of the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682,
No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended
by adding definitions to read:
