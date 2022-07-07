Submit Release
Senate Bill 1222 Printer's Number 1853

PENNSYLVANIA, July 7 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1646

PRINTER'S NO. 1853

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1222

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, STREET, PHILLIPS-HILL, CAPPELLETTI,

PITTMAN, FONTANA AND KANE, MAY 16, 2022

AS RE-REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JULY 7, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in insurance holding companies,

further providing for definitions, for acquisition of control

of or merger or consolidation with domestic insurer and for

registration of insurers, providing for group capital

calculation exemptions, further providing for standards and

management of an insurer within an insurance holding company

system, for group-wide supervision for international

insurance groups and for confidential treatment and providing

for compliance with group capital calculation and liquidity

stress test requirements; AND PROVIDING FOR PEER-TO-PEER

CARSHARING.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1401 of the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682,

No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended

by adding definitions to read:

