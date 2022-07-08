Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 07, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 7, 2022

Convened at 11:00 P.M.

Recessed at 9:15 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Darisha Parker.

Communications Received

The Speaker submitted for the record a copy of the Joint State Government Commission’s Third Annual Report on High-Speed Broadband Service.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 773

HB 2032

HB 2125

HB 2271

HB 2419

HB 2526

HB 2604

HB 2679

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 146

HB 430

HB 581

HB 940

HB 975

HB 1312

HB 1342

HB 1410

HB 1420

HB 1594

HB 1614

HB 1615

HB 1867

HB 2464

HB 2644

HB 2702

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 251

SB 764

SB 814

SB 818

SB 1094

SB 1183

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 382

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Motion to Proceed with HB 1642, PN 3374 (Benninghoff/Harris) 186 – 14 HB 1642 PN 3374 181 – 19 Motion to Proceed with SB 382, PN 1850 (Benninghoff/McClinton) 190 - 10 SB 382 PN 1850 176 – 24

Concurrence in Senate Amendments as Amended by the House

Motion to Proceed with HB 1421, PN 3375 (Benninghoff/McClinton) 188 – 12 HB 1421 PN 3375 185 – 15

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 430

HB 581

HB 773

HB 940

HB 975

HB 1312

HB 1342

HB 1410

HB 1420

HB 1594

HB 1614

HB 1615

HB 1867

HB 2032

HB 2125

HB 2271

HB 2419

HB 2464

HB 2526

HB 2604

HB 2644

HB 2679

SB 251

SB 275

SB 588

SB 764

SB 814

SB 818

SB 1094

SB 1105

SB 1183

SB 1235

Bills Referred

HB 2737 Finance

HB 2738 Finance

HB 2740 Education

HB 2741 Local Government

SB 1287 Professional Licensure

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

SB 982 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1100 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1171 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1222 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 430 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 581 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 940 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 975 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1312 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1410 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1421 From Rules Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1642 From Rules Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1867 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2464 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1342 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1420 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1594 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1614 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1615 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2644 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 382 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 391

HB 2087

HB 2385

HB 2434

SB 736

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 391

HB 2087

HB 2385

HB 2434

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives is in recess.