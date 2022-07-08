Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,957 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 07, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 7, 2022

Convened at 11:00 P.M.

Recessed at 9:15 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Darisha Parker.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submitted for the record a copy of the Joint State Government Commission’s Third Annual Report on High-Speed Broadband Service.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 773

HB 2032

HB 2125

HB 2271

HB 2419

HB 2526

HB 2604

HB 2679

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 146

HB 430

HB 581

HB 940

HB 975

HB 1312

HB 1342

HB 1410

HB 1420

HB 1594

HB 1614

HB 1615

HB 1867

HB 2464

HB 2644

HB 2702

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 251

SB 764

SB 814

SB 818

SB 1094

SB 1183

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 382

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

Motion to Proceed with

HB 1642, PN 3374

(Benninghoff/Harris)

 

 

186 – 14       

HB 1642 PN 3374

181 – 19

Motion to Proceed with

SB 382, PN 1850

(Benninghoff/McClinton)

 

 

190 - 10        

SB 382 PN 1850

176 – 24

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments as Amended by the House

 

Motion to Proceed with

HB 1421, PN 3375

(Benninghoff/McClinton)

 

 

188 – 12       

HB 1421 PN 3375

185 – 15       

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

Motion to Proceed with

SB 982 (Benninghoff/McClinton)

 

185 – 15                   

SB 982 PN 1855

110 – 90        Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence

Motion to Proceed with

HB SB 1100, PN 1436 and

SB 1222, PN 1646 (Benninghoff/Harris)

 

 

186 – 14       

SB 1100 PN 1436

180 – 20        Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence

SB 1171 PN 1848

114 – 86        Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence

SB 1222 PN 1646

104 – 96        Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 430

HB 581

HB 773

HB 940

HB 975

HB 1312

HB 1342

HB 1410

HB 1420

HB 1594

HB 1614

HB 1615

HB 1867

HB 2032

HB 2125

HB 2271

HB 2419

HB 2464

HB 2526

HB 2604

HB 2644

HB 2679

SB 251

SB 275

SB 588

SB 764

SB 814

SB 818

SB 1094

SB 1105

SB 1183

SB 1235

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2737   Finance

HB 2738   Finance

 

HB 2740   Education

HB 2741   Local Government

                   

SB 1287    Professional Licensure

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

SB 982         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1100       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1171       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1222       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 430        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 581        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 940        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 975        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1312      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1410      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1421      From Rules Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1642      From Rules Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1867      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2464      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1342      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1420      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1594      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1614      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1615      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2644      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 382         From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 391

HB 2087

HB 2385

HB 2434

SB 736        

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 391

HB 2087

HB 2385

HB 2434

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives is in recess.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 07, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.