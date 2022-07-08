Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 07, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 7, 2022
Convened at 11:00 P.M.
Recessed at 9:15 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Darisha Parker.
Communications Received
The Speaker submitted for the record a copy of the Joint State Government Commission’s Third Annual Report on High-Speed Broadband Service.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 773
HB 2032
HB 2125
HB 2271
HB 2419
HB 2526
HB 2604
HB 2679
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 146
HB 430
HB 581
HB 940
HB 975
HB 1312
HB 1342
HB 1410
HB 1420
HB 1594
HB 1614
HB 1615
HB 1867
HB 2464
HB 2644
HB 2702
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 251
SB 764
SB 814
SB 818
SB 1094
SB 1183
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
|
Motion to Proceed with
HB 1642, PN 3374
(Benninghoff/Harris)
|
186 – 14
|
181 – 19
|
Motion to Proceed with
SB 382, PN 1850
(Benninghoff/McClinton)
|
190 - 10
|
176 – 24
Concurrence in Senate Amendments as Amended by the House
|
Motion to Proceed with
HB 1421, PN 3375
(Benninghoff/McClinton)
|
188 – 12
|
185 – 15
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
|
Motion to Proceed with
SB 982 (Benninghoff/McClinton)
|
185 – 15
|
110 – 90 Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence
|
HB SB 1100, PN 1436 and
SB 1222, PN 1646 (Benninghoff/Harris)
|
186 – 14
|
180 – 20 Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence
|
114 – 86 Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence
|
104 – 96 Sent to Senate With Amendment for Concurrence
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 430
HB 581
HB 773
HB 940
HB 975
HB 1312
HB 1342
HB 1410
HB 1420
HB 1594
HB 1614
HB 1615
HB 1867
HB 2032
HB 2125
HB 2271
HB 2419
HB 2464
HB 2526
HB 2604
HB 2644
HB 2679
SB 251
SB 275
SB 588
SB 764
SB 814
SB 818
SB 1094
SB 1105
SB 1183
SB 1235
Bills Referred
HB 2737 Finance
HB 2738 Finance
HB 2740 Education
HB 2741 Local Government
SB 1287 Professional Licensure
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
SB 982 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 1100 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 1171 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1222 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 430 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 581 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 940 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 975 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1312 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1410 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1421 From Rules Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1642 From Rules Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1867 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2464 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1342 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1420 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1594 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1614 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1615 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2644 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 382 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 391
HB 2087
HB 2385
HB 2434
SB 736
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 391
HB 2087
HB 2385
HB 2434
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives is in recess.