DUI Arrests (2)- Royalton Barracks-22BS002882

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2002882

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Vitali & Cpl. Hunt

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#:802-234-9933

DATE/TIME:07-07-22 / 2120 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Post Road, Brookfield

VIOLATION: DUI (2 Offenders)

ACCUSED #1: Christopher Walker

AGE:36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

ACCUSED #2: Devon Beane

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07-07-2022, at approximately 2120 hours, State Police along with emergency services responded to an ATV crash located on Old Post Road, Brookfield. Upon arrival the injured ATV operator, Devon Beane was being treated for his injuries, and subsequently transported by ambulance to Gifford Hospital.

During the crash investigation another ATV operator, Christopher Walker was identified and found to be operating an ATV under the influence of alcohol. Walker was placed into custody for DUI and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing.

Walker was released on a citation for DUI to appear in the Orange County Court on 07-20-22.

Investigation revealed that Beane was also under the influence of alcohol. Beane was given a citation for DUI to appear in the Orange County Court on 09-14-22.

COURT ACTION: Yes - WALKER

COURT DATE/TIME: 07-22-22 / 0800 Hours

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes- BEANE

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-14-22 / 0800 Hours

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov