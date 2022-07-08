Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,931 in the last 365 days.

DUI Arrests (2)- Royalton Barracks-22BS002882

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2002882

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Cpl. Vitali & Cpl. Hunt                           

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#:802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:07-07-22 / 2120 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Post Road, Brookfield

VIOLATION: DUI  (2 Offenders)

 

ACCUSED #1: Christopher Walker                                              

AGE:36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

ACCUSED #2: Devon Beane

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07-07-2022, at approximately 2120 hours, State Police along with emergency services responded to an ATV crash located on Old Post Road, Brookfield.  Upon arrival the injured ATV operator, Devon Beane was being treated for his injuries, and subsequently transported by ambulance to Gifford Hospital. 

 

During the crash investigation another ATV operator, Christopher Walker was identified and found to be operating an ATV under the influence of alcohol. Walker was placed into custody for DUI and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. 

 

Walker was released on a citation for DUI to appear in the Orange County Court on 07-20-22.

 

Investigation revealed that Beane was also under the influence of alcohol.  Beane was given a citation for DUI to appear in the Orange County Court on 09-14-22.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes - WALKER

COURT DATE/TIME:  07-22-22 / 0800 Hours          

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

COURT ACTION: Yes- BEANE

COURT DATE/TIME:  09-14-22 / 0800 Hours          

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

You just read:

DUI Arrests (2)- Royalton Barracks-22BS002882

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.