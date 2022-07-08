DUI Arrests (2)- Royalton Barracks-22BS002882
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2002882
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Vitali & Cpl. Hunt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#:802-234-9933
DATE/TIME:07-07-22 / 2120 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Post Road, Brookfield
VIOLATION: DUI (2 Offenders)
ACCUSED #1: Christopher Walker
AGE:36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
ACCUSED #2: Devon Beane
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07-07-2022, at approximately 2120 hours, State Police along with emergency services responded to an ATV crash located on Old Post Road, Brookfield. Upon arrival the injured ATV operator, Devon Beane was being treated for his injuries, and subsequently transported by ambulance to Gifford Hospital.
During the crash investigation another ATV operator, Christopher Walker was identified and found to be operating an ATV under the influence of alcohol. Walker was placed into custody for DUI and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing.
Walker was released on a citation for DUI to appear in the Orange County Court on 07-20-22.
Investigation revealed that Beane was also under the influence of alcohol. Beane was given a citation for DUI to appear in the Orange County Court on 09-14-22.
COURT ACTION: Yes - WALKER
COURT DATE/TIME: 07-22-22 / 0800 Hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes- BEANE
COURT DATE/TIME: 09-14-22 / 0800 Hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NO
Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki
Vermont State Police
Troop B: Royalton Barracks
(802)234-9933
Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov