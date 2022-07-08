Submit Release
Additional positive cases between 00:00-24:00 yesterday (7 July)

MACAU, July 8 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, new positive cases within 24 hours yesterday (7 July) include: 31 cases in the Red Code zones and medical observation hotels, which were detected under management and control; 13 cases of close contacts, 33 cases in the Citywide NAT and Key Groups NAT, and 11 cases among other population groups, which were detected within the community.

Since 18 June, Macao has recorded a total of 1,303 cases.

As of 08:00 today (8 July), a total of 17,378 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 2,722 close contacts, 10,096 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 811 secondary close contacts, 255 general contacts, and 734 accompanying persons.

