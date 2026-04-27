Identification Services Bureau launched resident identity card return kiosk

MACAU, April 27 - In order to provide greater convenience for citizens to return Macao Resident Identity Cards belonging to deceased relatives or friends, or found identity cards, the Identification Services Bureau launched the Resident Identity Card Return Kiosk on 27 April 2026. Currently, they are located at the government 24-hour self-service centres in Praia Grande, Venceslau de Morais, and central Taipa, providing convenient and round-the-clock document return services.

The operation of the resident identity card return kiosk is simple. As instructed by the screen, citizens only need to select the reason for returning the document (the ID card holder is deceased or found a lost ID card), provide contact information and deposit the card into the kiosk. The return process is fully self-service, convenient and fast, saving citizens the time required to handle it at service counters.

Additionally, if a cardholder passed away outside Macao, relatives or friends who are aware of the fact have not yet go through the formalities for death declaration, they are required to submit the original death certificate of the deceased to any of the three offices of the Identification Services Bureau to complete the declaration.

For details and locations of the Resident Identity Card Return Kiosk, please refer to the website of the government 24-hour self-service centre (https://www.dsi.gov.mo/eservice). For inquiries, please call the Identification Services Bureau hotline at 28370777 or 28370888 during office hours, or email to info@dsi.gov.mo.