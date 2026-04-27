【Prestigious industry event】PATA Travel Mart 2027 will be held in Macao

MACAU, April 27 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) announced today (27 April) that the PATA Travel Mart 2027 will be held in Macao from 20 to 22 September 2027 and hosted by MGTO. The prestigious tourism industry event will bring together tourism officials and industry professionals from travel destinations across the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

As the host entity, MGTO has unfolded various tasks in preparation for the event. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed that she is looking forward to welcoming PATA Travel Mart delegates once again next year for a firsthand update on the dynamic developments of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure, with an emphasis on diversification. PATA has always been an important platform for Macao’s tourism industry to connect with peers in the Asia Pacific and beyond. By hosting this PATA flagship event, MGTO is also pleased to offer delegates the opportunity to fully leverage our city’s unique advantages in connecting the Chinese mainland with the world.

By coordinating international tourism industry events, MGTO strives to connect with the global community and build a wider international network, fostering exchange and cooperation with regional and international travel trade partners. Unleashing Macao’s functions as an international exchange platform, the Office is committed to showcasing to the world Macao’s vibrant “tourism +” offerings and comprehensive capabilities to organize large-scale international tourism trade fairs, steering Macao’s high-quality development forward as a world centre of tourism and leisure in active alignment with the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification.

PATA Travel Mart will be held in Macao for the third time

Following the past editions in 2010 and 2017, the PATA Travel Mart (PTM) will take place in Macao for the third time. As one of PTM’s major highlights, the PATA Gold Awards – Lunch and Award Presentation has been supported by MGTO for nearly three decades.

Founded in 1951, PATA is a non-profit membership association dedicated to fostering the sustainable development of the Asia-Pacific travel and tourism industry. Joining PATA as a member since 1958, MGTO has been engaging in partnership with the Association as a valuable platform to brand the destination and connect local travel trade stakeholders with the world. The PATA Annual Conference in 2005, PATA Annual Meeting in 2009, PATA Travel Mart in 2010 and 2017, as well as PATA Annual Summit in 2024, were held with success in Macao.