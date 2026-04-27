“1st Macao Young Musicians Training Programme” opens applications from today supporting the development of an artistic talent pool in Macao

MACAU, April 27 - In order to further promote the professional development of local music performers, the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, is launching the “1st Macao Young Musicians Training Programme”, with the support of the Cultural Affairs Bureau. Applications for the Programme are open from today. The Programme provides a vocational training platform through hands-on practice with professional orchestras, comprehensively enhancing the performance skills and artistic competence of promising local musical talents. The Programme is free of charge, and successful students who meet the designated attendance requirements will receive a scholarship for their course.

The Programme is open to Macao residents who aspire to become professional musicians, including symphonic orchestral instrumentalists and Chinese musical instrumentalists. Applicants must be holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card and must have obtained a Bachelor degree of Music or above in the relevant musical instrument. The Macao Orchestra and the Macao Chinese Orchestra offer 8 and 6 places, for the Programme, respectively. The training period will span from 1 September 2026 to 31 July 2027. The Programme adopts an intensive orchestral training model. Successful students will be paired with musicians from the Macao Orchestra or the Macao Chinese Orchestra and attend professional performance classes as well as exchange activities. They will also have the opportunity to rehearse and perform with the orchestras’ musicians on stage and participate in musical promotion activities in the community, enhancing their skills in communicating with audiences and engaging in public relations. Upon the completion of the entire Programme, students who achieve an attendance rate of 80% or above and pass the “Professional Performance” and the “Daily Performance” assessments in the two phases, will receive a course certificate.

The selection process will be carried out in three phases: a qualification review, a live blind audition, and an in-person interview. The “Macao Young Musicians Training Programme Panel” will screen all applications and contact eligible applicants by email for the audition or interview arrangements. The live audition and interview are expected to be held between June and July, and the specific date will be announced in due course.

Applications for the “1st Macao Young Musicians Training Programme” are open until 4 May 2026. The registration regulations and the application form can be obtained and downloaded on the Macao Orchestra website (www.om-macau.org/en/om-macao-young-musician-training-programme-2026/) and the Macao Chinese Orchestra website (www.ochm-macau.org/ochm-macao-young-musician-training-programme-2026/). Interested applicants may also email their completed application form, academic certificates and curriculum vitae to the Macao Orchestra (om-academy@moc.com.mo) or the Macao Chinese Orchestra (ochm-academy@moc.com.mo).

For inquiries, please contact the Macao Orchestra through tel. no. 8898 3518, 8898 3524, or 8898 3530, or the Macao Chinese Orchestra through tel. no. 8898 3519 or 8898 3525.