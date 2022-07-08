Raising Royalty Talent Awards Season 2 Offering $20,000 Grand Prize, Auditions Now Open
We believe one of the best ways to raise talent to new heights is to celebrate it.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Raising Royalty Talent Awards are back with Season 2 of the people's choice global Christian talent quest with a $20,000 (USD) grand prize! Auditions are open now and close on August 1st. The New Zealand-based online competition is free to enter and open to Christians anywhere in the world, of any age and with any talent. Individuals or groups are welcome to enter and this competition is open to beginners and professionals alike.
— The Raising Royalty Talent Awards founder Benji Alexander
"We believe one of the best ways to raise talent to new heights is to celebrate it,” says founder Benji Alexander. "That's what the Talent Awards is about—celebrating people into new heights of success.”
Recording artist Fy Rasolofoniaina of the African nation of Madagascar was declared the winner in 2021. Says Fy, “I got to meet a lot of crazy crazy crazy good people, talented people, from all over the world… It was so worth it. It was life changing for me. Now it’s your turn. Go for it!”
Auditions are open through August 1, 2022, and the audition process is easy. Send a video of your talent along with a video introducing yourself, your talent and your story to the world. The videos will be uploaded to the Raising Royalty platform where people will be able to watch and vote for their favorites.
Watch, vote or compete in the 2022 Talent Awards: www.raisingroyalty.com/talent-awards
About Raising Royalty: The Raising Royalty Talent Awards are part of the Raising Royalty Platform, containing the largest library of free curated Christian video content in the world. You can start or help someone else to start a journey of discovering Jesus for the very first time, or access masterclass training, life coaching, mentoring, discipleship, new release worship or connect with our 24/7 prayer community. Relax and kick back or go on an adventure to discover breaking news, trending topics, movies, documentaries, talent and true stories, or enjoy curated content relevant to your life right now. Discover the latest from famous Christian creatives and artists or explore conversations, videos and content focused on fitness and nutrition, sexuality, motivation, relationships, parenting, Kingdom business, homeschooling, health and wellness or homesteading and much more. For more information, visit www.raisingroyalty.com.
