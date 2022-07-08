Singer-songwriter Emerson Hart Releases First Single From Fourth Solo Album “Past Conversations in Future Rooms”

“I Look For You” Cover Art Emerson Hart

“I look For You” is about losing something or someone so quickly you simply cannot figure out the why or how of the loss.” — Emerson Hart

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerson Hart, acclaimed songwriter and frontman for Grammy-nominated band Tonic, has released the first single, “I Look For You” from his upcoming fourth solo album. The collection of six songs on the EP titled “Past Conversations in Future Rooms” are a look back on events from Hart’s past with a hopefulness to bring better awareness to his future. Hart is known for weaving incredibly intricate and personal stories into his lyrics in both his solo work and in the band’s songs. Similarly, he describes the songs on “Past Conversations in Future Rooms” as a rearview of memories from his life that hold both regret and hope for him. Hart says the songs are six personal stories that he set to music where he reflects on and tries to make sense of his experiences.

Beyond the lyrics, many of the sounds and the instrumentation on the songs are drawn from Hart’s youth during the 80’s, including synths and guitars. Hart shares, “these songs were born and recorded before and during the pandemic at a time when I think most of us took a hard look at where we were in our lives and where we wanted to go.” Hart has spoken openly in the past about his journey through therapy towards self-awareness. He views his songwriting as part of the cathartic process of reliving, analyzing and finding new meaning in life’s events.

The first single from the EP, “I look For You” is about losing something or someone so quickly you simply cannot figure out the why or how of the loss. The farther one gets from the loss they accept it and make peace with it. However, the memories still linger and resurface occasionally in a way that can make them feel fresh and merged with the present.

Hart is no stranger to penning hits over his 25-year career creating works of art that resonate with fans and quickly become classics. He fronts the multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-nominated alternative rock institution Tonic that has racked up six Top 10 singles including “If You Could Only See”. Tonic has sold over 4 million records and toured the world. In addition to his work with Tonic, Hart is also part of a project called Ezra Ray Hart with long time friends Kevin Griffin (Better than Ezra) and Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray). The trio perform songs from the catalogs of all three bands.

Hart has also built an impressive solo discography. His first solo EP, Cigarettes & Gasoline, garnered tastemaker praise and yielded two Top 20 singles. The follow-up, Beauty In Disrepair, arrived as a fan and critical favorite lauded by USA Today, Huffington Post and Guitar World, among others. Following a rigorous tour cycle, Hart crafted a third solo project, 32 Thousand Days, at his studio in Nashville which was released in 2019.

The six songs on this current EP, which was co-produced by Whakaio Taahi, will be released under his Tonic bandmate Dan Lavery’s label venture, Vista 22. The cover art concept for the singles developed in coordination with Patra Sinner of Vista 22 is a series of moon phases that correlate meaning to the life lesson and emotions attached to each of the songs. For example, the waning gibbous moon featured on the cover of “I Look For You” symbolizes a need to let go of things lost in the past. Lavery and Sinner believe “[t]his is some of Emerson’s best solo work. It is unexpectedly darker and more instrumental. The vocals are as expected — powerful, haunting, and incredible.”

“Past Conversations in Future Rooms” is poised to continue Hart’s evolution as a solo artist - bringing his past into the future and melding both old and new. The six tracks will be released as singles over the coming months.