Rising Canadian Country Singer Songwriter Parker Graye releases “Last Rodeo”

“Last Rodeo” Covert Art - photo by Nicole Heichert Parker Graye - photo by Nicole Heichert Parker Graye - photo by Nicole Heichart

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Canadian country singer songwriter, Parker Graye, who is known for writing what she dubs the “saddies for the baddies” has released “Last Rodeo”, the first single off her debut EP.

“Last Rodeo” was penned by Graye alongside Kate Malone and Tori Tullier. Produced by Kate Malone in Nashville, TN, the single pairs Grayes' relatable, heartbreaking lyrics with dreamy rodeo vibes. “While writing this with Kate and Tori, I was in a strange, vulnerable place with the guy I was seeing. Things felt great, I’d even say perfect until I got to Nashville. As we were brainstorming ideas around the song title that had been sitting in my notes for months, it was as if I was writing the fall out of my relationship before it even started to happen”, says Graye. Graye describes that, “in some ways, it was as if I was sitting in the bleachers waiting for the gate to open, watching him struggle with a metaphorical rope of emotions and uncertainty about our connection. I really wanted it to work, I wasn’t willing to just give up on it.”

“The feeling that I was trying to express with the soundscape on this track was the sad determination of hanging on to something you already know is a lost cause” explains producer Kate Malone. “I used a lot of church bell textures throughout the track because I wanted to convey the sense of being at a funeral for a part of your own life. There’s a finality to accepting the things and people that won’t let you hold them any longer, and letting them be as broken as they are.” says Malone.

Malone also produced Graye’s last single “Cowboys Go”, released in November of 2021. The song was written by Parker Graye, Colton Venner and Bo Armstrong. The single has since garnered significant streams and has been the springboard for Graye's latest project which explores the evolution of relationships.

Graye has tried to incorporate as many females on her projects as possible. Her producer, mastering engineer and half of her management team at Vista 22 are females. Graye feels it’s her responsibility to do her part in improving the statistics on women in music.

“Last Rodeo” is now available on all streaming services. Expect the rest of the EP to be released over the next several months with some of Graye’s signature sad vibes, as well as a few surprises.