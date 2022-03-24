Rock Band DEEPFIELD Poised for Triumphant “Postdiluvian” Return

Baxter Teal (live) by Dana Marie Aviles Deepfield Video Shoot by Brian Olivo Deepfield “Eons” by Alex Zarek

I can’t really call it a dark-to-light moment, for me the darkness is what brought me back to the place where I flourish.” — Baxter Teal, Deepfield

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formed in Charleston, SC in 2005, DEEPFIELD is an American rock band that released two studio albums in 2007 and 2011 and an acoustic EP in 2019. The band is now unleashing its 3rd full-length album, Postdiluvian. It will not be your typical rock record, and DEEPFIELD is not your typical rock band.

The group’s debut album Archetypes and Repetition was hailed as “perfectly uncategorizable but still uniquely rock”. That remains the case with their newest effort, produced by Skidd Mills (Skillet, Sick Puppies, Spacehog) with additional engineering and mixing by Johnny K (Disturbed, Three Doors Down, Megadeth, Staind). DEEPFIELD has continued building momentum with the recent signing of a management deal with Vista 22 Entertainment. The enthusiasm about this brand new chapter in their career couldn’t be higher.

Singer/songwriter Baxter Teal describes the band’s hiatus as a time where he was not inspired to create. “It got to a point where the business of music made me hate music. I wouldn’t listen in the car, I wore (noise-cancelling) earplugs while I was out. I wouldn’t even look at my guitars, much less want to play them. It was a very dark period for me.”

When the pandemic hit and Chicago (where he currently lives) went on lockdown, Teal sought refuge in his hometown of Chapin, SC, bringing his guitar “just in case”. During his visit, it rained for three days straight. On the 3rd night he spontaneously wrote what became “And the Devil Sang”. “I remember having dinner with my parents and all I could think about was writing the melodies and lyrics. I got home and finished the song, so excited that I had finally turned the corner on writing again and, of all places, from my childhood bedroom.” The next morning as the rain had ended and sun poked through, Teal picked up his guitar again and wrote the title track, “Postdiluvian”. From that point the songs, like the 3-day deluge that brought them to the surface, started pouring out. “I called Skidd and told him I was writing again and this stuff was going to be special. A month later I went to Nashville to start recording these 9 songs with him. It felt more like I didn’t write these songs as much as they wrote themselves.”

Every morning Teal played and refined all 9 songs in the same order that can be heard on Postdiluvian. The album title serves as a metaphor for the way Teal felt about his experience in the music industry, but also quite literally, how 3 days of rain inspired this new “flood of songs”. “I can’t really call it a dark-to-light moment, for me the darkness is what brought me back to the place where I flourish.”

The music hasn’t stopped there either, Teal has already written the next record plus another acoustic EP. Stylistically, Postdiluvian ranges from hard rock to alternative to baroque-style ballads driven by strings and piano, woven together with infectious melodies and hooks galore. The tracks flow seamlessly into one another through a synch-worthy journey of emotional highs and lows, tackling subjects from loss and mental illness to faith and fanaticism.

“[Producer] Skidd has been loyal to me for years. He supported me through a long period of time when I felt uncertain about releasing music”, Teal shares. Skidd says “I love Baxter’s sense of music and melody. It’s what has drawn me to work with him since the beginning with deepfield. They really create that “album” experience with each project, which is something we all miss.”

Adds Johnny K, “DEEPFIELD fills a void in Rock right now. It is reminiscent of what I loved about the 90's era rock bands, but with it's own modern footprint. Organic and dynamic, both musically and lyrically.”

As things quite often happen for a reason, Teal was introduced to Patra Sinner of Vista 22 by a mutual long-time close friend of both as the album was being completed. This immediately prompted a call with Teal, Sinner and Vista 22 partner Dan Lavery. The trio quickly fell into a completely natural routine of communication and planning. “Baxter has put such meticulous thought into the writing and production of this music. You can hear the bold empowerment in it, and feel how meaningful this is to him. This record is going to punch you in the face, in the best way possible!” Remarking on how they came together, Teal explains, “It feels great being surrounded by a team that believes in my music and vision. I love their work ethic, positivity and tenacity. The timing is tinged with fate.”

Singles from DEEPFIELD’S debut album Archetypes and Repetition can still be found in rotation on radio with their 1st single “Get It” occasionally being heard on The Howard Stern Show. Despite the hiatus, the band has maintained thousands of loyal listeners and has amassed more than 13 million cumulative streams. The band has years of national touring experience, both headlining and in support of bands like Shinedown, Chevelle and many others.

Joining Teal (singer/guitarist) in the current DEEPFIELD lineup are Chicago natives Ken Becker on guitar/backing vocals and Jake Portenkirchner on drums, who both contributed their skills on the new record. “Ken and Jake bring a ton of talent and touring experience to the table and rehearsals have been going great. I have no doubt that the live show will be a well-oiled machine and tighter than ever.”

DEEPFIELD’S refined maturity can be heard clearly in Postdiluvian and it is easily their best album to date. The continued fan support for the band speaks for itself, and their diverse appeal promises to grow the existing fanbase with the release of this new hard-hitting album. The first single “Eons” will drop on April 22, along with a full-length video to accompany it. Two more singles, “Via Dolorosa” and “Without You”, will follow this summer.

Halo from The Acoustics Sessions by Deepfield