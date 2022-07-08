Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,913 in the last 365 days.

Work kicks up on project north of Hoback Junction

JACKSON, Wyo. – Work is underway again on the second half of the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s (WYDOT) Jackson South reconstruction project, just north of Hoback Junction.  Crews will be milling in isolated areas and working on finishing the retaining wall.  Traffic will be limited to one lane through some work areas. Delays are expected and WYDOT is asking travelers to plan accordingly and allow themselves ample time to reach their destination. 

WYDOT will be paving these areas at the end of the month. There will also be areas of no pavement for the next several weeks. 

“The contractor will work to maintain a smooth surface and keep dust controlled as best as possible.  While rain helps keep the dust down, it typically causes more potholing,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

The project is the second half of a broader corridor improvement project between the Hoback Junction and Jackson on US 26/89/189/191. The scope of work for this job includes grading, draining, full depth reclamation, paving and a bridge replacement, placing post-tensioned precast concrete retaining walls, as well as miscellaneous work on approximately 3 and a half miles of roadway.  The contract was awarded to Oftedal Construction, Inc. this past May for about 67.5 million dollars.

All work schedules are subject to change.  WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers.  For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info

--

You just read:

Work kicks up on project north of Hoback Junction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.