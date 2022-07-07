DAs want ruling on disclosures for infractions depublished

(Subscription required) The California District Attorneys Association is asking the state Supreme Court to depublish a decision concluding a homeless man’s constitutional rights were violated because prosecutors failed to disclose Brady materials in an infraction case.
